Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India coach marred by infamous records

By Rajdeep Saha 06:03 pm Nov 01, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team has been marred by a string of unfortunate records. The journey started with a tour to Sri Lanka, where despite winning the T20I series 3-0, India lost the ODI series 2-0. This was followed by a strong performance against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. However, expectations were dashed during their three-match series against New Zealand when India was outplayed in the first two Tests.

Historic defeats

India's historic losses under Gambhir's leadership

New Zealand's wins also included India's humiliating 46 all out in the first innings of the first Test in Bengaluru. It was India's first home Test loss to New Zealand in 36 years and their first defeat in this format at home in 12 years. These historic losses have overshadowed Gambhir's head coach stint, inviting flak from all quarters.

Call for victory

Chopra urges India to win final Test against New Zealand

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra noted that Gambhir's stint as head coach has been plagued by a few "infamous records." Chopra stressed the significance of this match in his YouTube video, saying, "Please win this match because WTC points are also involved. You will get 33% points (for the series) if you win this match. So many infamous records have already been created in Gautam Gambhir's tenure. Then you say you don't want to break any more records."

Coaching challenges

Gambhir's tenure as head coach under scrutiny

Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as India's head coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India won. However, the team has only played four series under his leadership since then, owing to a sparse international cricket schedule. The team's tactics and selection for the two Tests against New Zealand have also faced criticism, putting Gambhir's coaching abilities under the scanner.

Coach's response

Gambhir addresses India's 1st Test series loss at home

Ahead of the third match in Mumbai against New Zealand, Gambhir spoke about India's first Test series loss. He said, "Everyone has the responsibility, I cannot say just the batters have let us down." He added he knew his journey as head coach wouldn't be easy. "I never expected an easy run in international cricket. We lost in SL and now in NZ but we need to keep preparing and represent our country in the best fashion," he said.