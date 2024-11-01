Summarize Simplifying... In short Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's top Test bowler, has praised his team's batting prowess following their Test series win.

He highlighted the team's growth, the impact of new players, and the significant improvement in batting since the India series earlier this year.

Rabada's impressive performance, bagging 14 wickets, was instrumental in the team's victory, demonstrating their adaptability and confidence on different pitches.

SA won the two-match series 2-0 (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Kagiso Rabada praises South Africa's batting after Test series win

By Rajdeep Saha 05:54 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada has lauded his team's improved batting performance after they clinched the two-Test series against Bangladesh. The victory was marked by mammoth run tallies, including 308 and 106-3 in the first Test, and a humongous 575-6 in the second. The strong display from the batters came as a relief for the bowlers, Rabada said in a press conference as the South Africans prepared to return home.

Rabada, who took 14 wickets in the two Tests in Dhaka and Chittagong, has reclaimed his number one Test bowler spot in the International Cricket Council's rankings. His brilliant performance was key to South Africa's series win. The first Test saw South Africa winning by seven wickets, while they crushed the second Test by an innings and 273-run victory.

Rabada admitted the team has come a long way in a press conference on Friday, adding that there is now less pressure on bowlers to win Tests. He also said he was happy with the new faces who have recently joined the team. "I've been really impressed with the guys that have recently come on board and how they're making an impact," he said, adding they are contributing to South Africa's success.

Rabada also recalled South Africa's batting form, which has improved a lot since the start of the year when they hosted India for a two-match series. Despite the tough conditions, he was impressed with the fight shown by his teammates. "The wickets were spicy, but you had guys who put their hands up in that series," he said. This shows the team's growing confidence and adaptability on different pitches.