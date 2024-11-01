Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricket coach, Ravi Shastri, and ex-cricketer, Anil Kumble, have criticized Virat Kohli's dismissal in the Mumbai Test, calling it a "waste of a wicket" and "suicidal".

Kohli's performance in the series has been disappointing, with only 92 runs from five innings, and his run-out in Mumbai contributed to India's significant setback.

Both Shastri and Kumble stressed the need for India to avoid such collapses in future matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kohli was dismissed cheaply (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Ravi Shastri criticizes Virat Kohli's dismissal in Mumbai Test

By Rajdeep Saha 06:14 pm Nov 01, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, has expressed his disappointment over Virat Kohli's dismissal in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Shastri slammed Kohli for his risky attempt to score a quick single off Rachin Ravindra at mid-on, after facing just five balls. This resulted in Kohli being run out by Matt Henry and getting dismissed from the game.

Shastri labels Kohli's dismissal as 'waste of a wicket'

Shastri, who was commentating on the match, called Kohli's dismissal a "waste of a wicket." He wondered what could have been going on in Kohli's mind at that time. The former coach's criticism came after India suffered a major setback in their innings, slipping from 78/1 to 86/4 due to an unforeseen collapse.

Kohli's performance in the series

Kohli's form in the ongoing series has been dismal, having scored just 92 runs from five innings at an average of 16.40. He was dismissed in the Mumbai Test after scoring just four runs off six balls before being run out by Henry. This was a low point for India on Day 1 as they ended at 86/4, trailing by 149 runs.

Kumble echoes Shastri's disappointment over Kohli's run-out

Another former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble, echoed Shastri's sentiments on Kohli's dismissal. He called it 'suicidal' and stressed India shouldn't be repeating such collapses in future matches. "Nobody expected the run-out," Kumble said, adding he was surprised Kohli decided to go for a run immediately after hitting the shot.