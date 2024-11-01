Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United has appointed Ruben Amorim, a former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, as their new head coach.

Amorim, who has previously led Sporting to two Primeira Liga titles and three Portuguese League Cup victories, is expected to revamp the team's tactical approach.

Amorim will join United on November 11

Ruben Amorim appointed as Manchester United head coach: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 06:09 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new head coach. The former Sporting boss will join the team on November 11 after completing his commitments with his current club. Amorim's contract with Manchester United runs until June 2027, with an option for an additional year. His first match in charge will be against Ipswich on November 24. Ruud van Nistelrooy will manage the club until Amorim takes charge against Ipswich.

Release details

Man Utd secure early release for Amorim

Manchester United have paid Sporting an extra €1 million over Amorim's €10 million exit clause, to release him early from a 30-day notice period. The move comes as part of the club's strategy to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked this week. As mentioned, until Amorim officially joins the team, Ruud will continue to lead the first team.

Career highlights

Amorim's coaching journey and achievements

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim started his managerial career at Braga in 2019. He then joined Sporting in March 2020, quickly establishing himself as one of Europe's most promising young coaches. During his time at Sporting, Amorim guided the club to two Primeira Liga titles and won the Taca da Liga - the Portuguese League Cup - thrice.

Anticipated impact

Man Utd's expectations from Amorim

Manchester United have high hopes from Amorim, expecting him to transform the team's tactical identity and personality. Amorim's unique style of play, involving a short-passing possession game and an aggressive pressing system, is expected to breathe fresh air into Old Trafford. According to Sky Sports News, Amorim was the club's top choice in this recruitment process. His appointment comes at a time when Manchester United are preparing to host Chelsea on Sunday.

