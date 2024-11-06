Summarize Simplifying... In short After a challenging Test series against New Zealand, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has slipped to 22nd in the ICC Test Rankings, marking his first drop from the top 20 since 2014.

Kohli's performance has been underwhelming, with an average of 21.33 in his last 10 innings and only four 50-plus scores at home since 2021.

Fellow player Rohit Sharma also saw a dip, dropping two places to 26th. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kohli managed just 93 runs versus NZ (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli slips to 22nd in ICC Test Rankings: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:03 pm Nov 06, 202404:03 pm

What's the story Indian cricket star, Virat Kohli, has witnessed a major fall in the ICC Test Rankings for Batters after a lackluster series against New Zealand. According to the latest update, Kohli has plummeted eight places. He has now fallen to 22nd in the ICC Test Rankings after managing just 93 runs in the three-match Test matches against New Zealand. India lost the series 3-0. Here we decode Kohli's sorry stats.

Historic defeat

India's historic whitewash and Kohli's struggle

The Test series against New Zealand was difficult for both Kohli and Rohit Sharma, leading to India's historic whitewash at home. It was the first time in Test cricket history that New Zealand overcame India 3-0 on their home turf. Kohli owns 655 rating points and is above Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (652). Meanwhile, Rohit dropped two places to 26th. He has 629 rating points.

Ranking dip

Kohli's decade-long streak ends

This is the first time since December 2014 that Kohli has dropped out of the top 20 Test batters, ending a near-decade-long stay among cricket's elite. Since his Test return last month versus Bangladesh, Kohli has struggled with one half-century across five home Tests. He managed 6, 17, 47 and 29* versus Bangladesh before scoing 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1 versus New Zealand. He averages 21.33 in his last 10 innings across the matches versus Bangladesh and NZ.

Numbers

Kohli's numbers have taken a hit

As per ESPNcricinfo, since 2021, Kohli has amassed 1,722 runs from 31 matches at just 33.11 (50s: 8, 100s: 2). Across 38 innings versus the spinners during this phase, he has been dismissed 27 times. He owns 793 runs at 29.37. He has also been dismissed 25 times by pacers at an average of 37.16. In six matches this year, Kohli has piled up a sorry 250 runs from 12 innings at 22.72 (50s: 1).

Information

Only four 50-plus scores at home since 2021

Kohli has piled up only 778 runs at home from 16 matches (27 innings) since 2021. He averages 29.92 and has hit three fifties and a ton. During this phase, spinners have dismissed him 22 times while pacers have got him four times.