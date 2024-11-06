Virat Kohli slips to 22nd in ICC Test Rankings: Stats
Indian cricket star, Virat Kohli, has witnessed a major fall in the ICC Test Rankings for Batters after a lackluster series against New Zealand. According to the latest update, Kohli has plummeted eight places. He has now fallen to 22nd in the ICC Test Rankings after managing just 93 runs in the three-match Test matches against New Zealand. India lost the series 3-0. Here we decode Kohli's sorry stats.
India's historic whitewash and Kohli's struggle
The Test series against New Zealand was difficult for both Kohli and Rohit Sharma, leading to India's historic whitewash at home. It was the first time in Test cricket history that New Zealand overcame India 3-0 on their home turf. Kohli owns 655 rating points and is above Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (652). Meanwhile, Rohit dropped two places to 26th. He has 629 rating points.
Kohli's decade-long streak ends
This is the first time since December 2014 that Kohli has dropped out of the top 20 Test batters, ending a near-decade-long stay among cricket's elite. Since his Test return last month versus Bangladesh, Kohli has struggled with one half-century across five home Tests. He managed 6, 17, 47 and 29* versus Bangladesh before scoing 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1 versus New Zealand. He averages 21.33 in his last 10 innings across the matches versus Bangladesh and NZ.
Kohli's numbers have taken a hit
As per ESPNcricinfo, since 2021, Kohli has amassed 1,722 runs from 31 matches at just 33.11 (50s: 8, 100s: 2). Across 38 innings versus the spinners during this phase, he has been dismissed 27 times. He owns 793 runs at 29.37. He has also been dismissed 25 times by pacers at an average of 37.16. In six matches this year, Kohli has piled up a sorry 250 runs from 12 innings at 22.72 (50s: 1).
Only four 50-plus scores at home since 2021
Kohli has piled up only 778 runs at home from 16 matches (27 innings) since 2021. He averages 29.92 and has hit three fifties and a ton. During this phase, spinners have dismissed him 22 times while pacers have got him four times.