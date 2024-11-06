Summarize Simplifying... In short Jalaj Saxena has made history in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the third all-rounder to achieve the double of 4,000 runs and 400 wickets, joining the ranks of Sunil Joshi and Sairaj Bahutule.

Jalaj Saxena creates history with this double in Ranji Trophy

Nov 06, 2024

What's the story A stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, Jalaj Saxena has written his name in the history of Ranji Trophy. He attained the feat playing Kerala in the fourth-round match against Uttar Pradesh in Thumba on Wednesday. As per The Indian Express, Saxena became the first-ever player to score 6,000 runs and take 400 wickets in the prestigious tournament. He achieved the milestone when he dismissed Nitish Rana, his fourth victim against UP.

Saxena's record-breaking five-wicket haul

Saxena's brilliant show continued as he took his fifth wicket in the match. He completed his 29th five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy history. This also happens to be his best figures against UP in First-Class cricket. Notably, UP became the 18th side against whom Saxena has bagged a fifer. Saxena returned figures worth 5/56 as UP were bundled out for 162 in the first innings.

Saxena miles ahead of his counterparts

It is worth noting that only two other all-rounders have attained the double of 4,000 runs and 400 wickets in Ranji Trophy history - Sunil Joshi (4,116 runs and 479 wickets) and Sairaj Bahutule (4,426 runs and 405 wickets).

Journey to 400-wicket mark

Saxena is just the 13th bowler to touch the 400-wicket mark in Ranji Trophy, and the only active cricketer to do so. His First-Class career began in 2005 with Madhya Pradesh, for whom he took taking 159 wickets and scored 4,041 runs. Saxena moved to Kerala in the 2016/17 season and has been their second-highest wicket-taker in First Class cricket ever since.

Saxena's domestic cricket achievements

Despite not being considered for Team India, Saxena has made tremendous progress in domestic cricket. Last season, he became only the fourth player with 9,000 runs 600 wickets across all three formats in domestic cricket. He joined legends Vinoo Mankad, Madan Lal, and Parvez Rasool in this regard. In the Ranji Trophy circuit, Saxena's exploits statistically overshadow other all-rounders.