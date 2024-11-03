Summarize Simplifying... In short In the third Test against New Zealand, Jadeja achieved twin 5-wicket hauls, surpassing Bedi's record with a total of 15 five-wicket hauls in his 77 matches.

Jadeja claimed his second five-wicket haul in this Test (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jadeja surpasses Bedi's record with twin 5-wicket hauls against NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:47 am Nov 03, 202410:47 am

What's the story India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja broke Bishan Singh Bedi's record by claiming two five-wicket hauls in the ongoing third Test against New Zealand. The match is being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Jadeja dismissed New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel for eight runs in the morning session of the third day, claiming his second five-wicket haul in this Test.

Match details

Jadeja's performance in the 3rd Test

In the first inning of the third Test, Jadeja took five wickets for 65 runs in 22 overs. He carried his brilliant form into the second inning, sending another five Kiwi batters back for 55 runs. This performance has taken his total number of fifers in Tests to 15, one more than Bedi's tally of 14.

Record comparison

Jadeja's achievement in the context of Indian cricket

Bedi, in his career, represented India in 67 Tests and took 14 five-wicket hauls. Jadeja, however, has now taken 15 fifers in his 77 matches. The most five-wicket hauls for India in Tests is held by R Ashwin with 37 in 105 matches. He is followed by Anil Kumble (35), Harbhajan Singh (25), Kapil Dev (23), Bhagwath Chandrasekhar (16), and now Jadeja (15).

Career highlights

Jadeja's career milestones and WTC performance

Jadeja's twin five-wicket hauls in the Mumbai Test marked his third 10-wicket haul in a Test match. Only three Indians—Ashwin (8), Kumble (8), and Harbhajan (5)—have sent 10 or more batters back in a Test match than Jadeja. The feat also takes his overall wicket tally to 127 in the World Test Championship (WTC), ahead of Jasprit Bumrah's 124. This is the first instance of Jadeja bagging twin fifers in a Test match.

Jadeja

Twin fifers for Jadeja

As mentioned, Jadeja recorded figures worth 5/65 and 5/55 in the game. He has now raced to 319 Test wickets at 23.76. He has 15 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus NZ, he owns 41 scalps at 27.48. He took his third fifer. In 49 home matches, Jadeja has claimed 238 scalps at an impressive 20.71 (12th fifer). He went past 250 scalps in Asia (now 251)

Summary

How has the game proceeded?

Jadeja's efforts meant New Zealand were folded for 174. India hence need to chase down a paltry 147 to win the third Test and avoid a clean sweep. Earlier in the game, India bowled out New Zealand for 235 runs on the opening day. The hosts made a solid response and finished at 263/10.