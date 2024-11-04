Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team faced a historic home defeat due to poor batting performances from captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

New Zealand's spinners, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel, dominated the series, leading to India's lowest-ever home Test score.

However, Rishabh Pant emerged as a positive, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the series.

The batting form of Pant was one of India's positives (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India's batting woes; dominance of NZ: Takeaways from three-Test series

By Parth Dhall 06:48 pm Nov 04, 202406:48 pm

What's the story New Zealand scripted history by registering a 3-0 clean sweep against hosts India on November 3. They won the third and final Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium after defending 146. Notably, India were whitewashed for the first time in a home Test series (three-plus matches). While most of the Indian batters tanked, NZ embraced the spin challenge in the series. Here are the takeaways.

#1

Rohit Sharma fails to give India starts

A massive dip in captain Rohit Sharma's batting form contributed to India's historic home defeat. Barring a fluent 52 that came in the series opener in Bengaluru, Rohit looked out of sorts. The Kiwi bowlers were able to get through his defense, which was under the scanner throughout the series. Rohit managed just 91 runs across six innings at 15.16.

#2

Virat Kohli succumbs to spin

Rohit's compatriot Virat Kohli endured a similar patch throughout the series. He scored 93 runs across six innings at an average of 15.50. Four of his six dismissals came against spin, including a run-out. Mitchell Santner dismissed him twice in the 2nd Test in Pune. Kohli has been under the cosh while dealing with spinners of late.

#3

New Zealand's spin twins

While it was spinner Santner who wreaked havoc in the 2nd Test in Pune, Ajaz Patel spun NZ to victory in Mumbai. Such was the dominance that NZ won the final Test without Santner, who was out with a side strain. Santner took 13 wickets alone in his only outing (Pune), while Patel scalped 15 wickets across three Tests at 23.80.

#4

India's lowest-ever Test score at home

The series opener in Bengaluru stunned India as they were welcomed with overcast conditions. New Zealand bowled India out for 46 in the first innings, their lowest-ever score in home Tests. Five Indian batters fell for a duck, with Matt Henry recording a five-wicket haul. Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant starred for India in the second innings, but NZ won by eight wickets.

#5

Pant's audacious batting across Tests

The batting form of Pant was one of India's positives in the series. The Indian batter finished as the highest run-scorer of the series with 261 runs at 43.50. Pant recorded three fifty-plus scores, each being impactful, but failed to reach three figures. He fell a run short in Pune, while India's run-chase in Mumbai saw him score an audacious 64(57).