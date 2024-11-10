Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd T20I, New Zealand was taken by surprise by Sri Lanka, with Hasaranga playing a pivotal role.

Hasaranga, in his 200th T20 game, showcased his bowling prowess by taking multiple wickets, including those of Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell.

With an impressive economy rate of 4.20, he now boasts 125 wickets in 76 matches, marking his 4th four-wicket haul in T20Is. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NZ stunned SL in the 2nd T20I clash (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand stun Sri Lanka in low-scoring 2nd T20I: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:39 pm Nov 10, 202411:39 pm

What's the story New Zealand beat hosts Sri Lanka in a low-scoring 2nd T20I held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The Black Caps managed a score of 108/10 in 19.3 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a four-fer with Matheesha Pathirana taking 3/11. In response, Pathum Nissanka smashed a half-century but it wasn't enough. NZ bowlers got the job done as Lanka managed 103/10, losing by 5 runs.

Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga rattles New Zealand with 4/17

Hasaranga was introduced in the 7th over and he got the wicket of Glenn Phillips, whose premedidated reverse sweep did him in. A legbreak saw Michael Bracewell fall in the same over. Bracewell thought of going big and missed the line. He got Mitch Hay next, who was beaten on the flight. Will Young was his next scalp. Young's attempted sweep didn't materialize.

Landmark

Hasaranga shines in his 200th T20 game

Hasaranga, who also bowled a maiden, conceded at an economy rate of 4.20. In 76 matches, Hasaranga has raced to 125 wickets at an average of just 15.36. He claimed his 4th four-wicket haul in T20Is. In nine matches versus New Zealand, Hasaranga has 13 scalps at 16.69. This was Hasaranga's 200th T20 game. He owns 287 scalps, taking his 9th four-fer.

Information

Pathirana shines for SL

Pathirana claimed 3/11 from his 4 overs. He bowled one maiden. He has now raced to 28 T20I scalps at an impressive 13.82. He owns five wickets in this series.

Information

Will Young scores vital 30 for NZ

Among NZ batters, Young was the top scorer with 30. He consumed 32 balls and slammed three fours. Skipper Mitchell Santner did an able job, scoring 19 runs from 24 balls. Josh Clarkson chipped in with 24.

Lockie

Ferguson claims a hat-trick

Lockie Ferguson etched his name in cricket history by taking a sensational hat-trick. He became the fifth New Zealander to achieve the feat in T20Is. Ferguson joined Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, and Matt Henry in this elite club for New Zealand. It is the sixth time a New Zealand bowler has accomplished the feat in T20Is (Southee has done it twice).

Nissanka

Nissanka surpasses 1,000 T20I runs in Asia

Nissanka scored 52 runs from 51 balls (4s: 6). He has raced to 1,593 runs at 28.96. This was his 13th T20I fifty. In six games versus NZ, he owns 105 runs at 17.50. Nissanka has surpassed 500 runs at home (511). This was his 4th fifty on home soil. Meanwhile, Nissanka completed 1,000 runs in Asia (1,030 at 30.29).

Information

A collective show from the Kiwi bowlers

Besides Ferguson's hat-trick, spinner Phillips took a three-fer. He took 3/6 in 1.5 overs. Meawnhile, Michael Bracewell managed 2/23 from his 4 overs. Santner took 1/14 with Zakary Foulkes taking 1/23.