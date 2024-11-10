Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth is uncertain, leading to suggestions that Jasprit Bumrah may lead India's pace attack and the team.

Cricket legends Ricky Ponting and Sunil Gavaskar support Bumrah's potential leadership, while Aaron Finch emphasizes Rohit's need to prioritize family.

The final decision remains to be seen. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma to miss Australia tour

Rohit Sharma not travelling Down Under ahead of 1st Test

By Rajdeep Saha 08:23 pm Nov 10, 202408:23 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma will not be traveling with his teammates for their upcoming tour in Australia. The team is set to leave for Australia in two batches on Sunday and Monday. However, RevSportz reported that Rohit's participation still hangs in the balance due to undisclosed personal reasons. This comes just ahead of the first match of a five-game Test series against Australia.

Leadership shift

Bumrah may lead team in Rohit's absence

In the wake of Rohit's likely absence, Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has backed Jasprit Bumrah to shoulder the dual responsibility of spearheading India's pace attack and leading the side. The recommendation comes just days ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. However, Ponting also noted that it would be a tough ask for Bumrah, considering he is primarily a fast bowler.

Uncertainty looms

Rohit's participation in 1st Test remains uncertain

Rohit's participation in the first Test, slated to be held from November 22 at the Optus Stadium, remains uncertain. The skipper himself recently admitted he was "not sure" of his participation. If Rohit doesn't play, vice-captain Bumrah will be expected to step up and lead the team. Ponting believes Bumrah's extensive experience will aid him in managing these leadership responsibilities while also leading India's pace attack.

Cricketing opinions

Gavaskar and Finch react to Rohit's potential absence

Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on Rohit's possible absence from the first two Tests owing to personal reasons. He said the selection committee should make Bumrah captain and let Rohit play, not captain, in the series. However, former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch disagreed with Gavaskar's statement saying if Rohit needs to stay at home because his wife is having a baby, he should take all the time he needs.