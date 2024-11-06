Summarize Simplifying... In short Arshdeep Singh, the rising star of Indian cricket, is on the verge of breaking records in the upcoming South Africa T20I series.

He's chasing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of most T20I wickets by an Indian in a year and aims to become India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest international format.

Arshdeep Singh has 28 wickets from 14 T20Is in 2024

Arshdeep Singh eyes these records in South Africa T20I series

What's the story After losing to New Zealand, the Indian cricket team gears up for its next assignment, the four-match T20I series against South Africa, starting November 8. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who will lead India's bowling attack, eyes several feats in the format. The young pacer has been on fire in 2024, having taken 28 wickets in just 14 games. Have a look at the records he can script.

Arshdeep's journey to the top

Arshdeep's rise to the top has been defined by consistent performances this year. His best returns came during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup match against hosts USA, where he bowled an exceptional spell of 4-0-9-4. Arshdeep aims to surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who owns the most T20I wickets by an Indian in a calendar year. Bhuvi took 37 T20I scalps in 2022.

Arshdeep occupies second spot

It is worth noting that Arshdeep follows Bhuvneshwar on this list. He took 33 wickets from 21 T20Is the same year (2022). The left-arm seamer has four more T20Is to get past his own and Bhuvneshwar's record.

Arshdeep's potential to set new records

Not only is Arshdeep chasing Bhuvneshwar's record, but he also has the opportunity to become India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest international format. He has 87 wickets to his name, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal topping the all-time list (96 wickets). After surpassing Jasprit Bumrah (89) and Bhuvneshwar (90), Arshdeep will top the wickets column among Indian pacers.

Arshdeep's future in IPL 2025 mega auction

Despite his phenomenal performance, Arshdeep was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) before the IPL 2025 mega auction. This has sparked speculation about his future in the tournament. The left-arm seamer is expected to break the bank, as several franchises will be involved in a bidding war to acquire him. Arshdeep has 189 wickets in T20I cricket.