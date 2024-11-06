Summarize Simplifying... In short Real Madrid's coach, Ancelotti, voiced concerns over the team's organization on the field following a defeat to AC Milan.

This marks Milan's first away win against reigning Champions League winners, while Real Madrid has conceded three-plus goals in consecutive matches for the first time since 2009.

Despite the loss, both teams showed solidarity for flood-hit Valencia by wearing white T-shirts that read "we are all Valencia".

Real Madrid lost to AC Milan in Champions League (Image Source: X/@realmadriden)

Ancelotti expresses concern over Real Madrid's performance after Milan defeat

By Rajdeep Saha 01:54 pm Nov 06, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has voiced his concerns after the team was defeated by AC Milan at Santiago Bernabeu. The team has lost two of their first four games in the Champions League this season. "We have to be worried, the team's not giving a good account of itself," Ancelotti said in a press conference. Before this loss, Los Blancos were also thumped by Barcelona in El Clasico, La Liga. Real are finding it difficult at the moment.

Improvement needed

Ancelotti calls for improvement in team's organization

Ancelotti stressed on his side's need to be more organized on the field. He said, "We have to be more compact, more organized, we've let in a lot of goals. We're not well organized on the pitch and we have to work on that." Notably, Real Madrid's reigning European champions have managed six points from four games in the Champions League, after their defeat at Lille last month.

Match recap

AC Milan's victory over Real Madrid

In the match against AC Milan, Malick Thiaw opened the scoring. However, Vinicius Junior equalized for Madrid with a penalty. Nevertheless, goals from Alvaro Morata and Tijjani Reijnders ensured a win for Milan. AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca praised his team's performance saying, "The players came here with courage, they didn't have any fear."

Ongoing struggle

Real Madrid's struggle continues post El Clasico defeat

The match against AC Milan was Real Madrid's first game since their crushing defeat in the El Clasico. The team was supposed to play Valencia over the weekend, but the match was postponed due to flooding in Spain. Despite these challenges, both teams showed solidarity by wearing white T-shirts before kick-off that read "we are all Valencia" in Spanish and Italian.

Stats

Milan make history; Real attain these unwanted feats

As per Opta, Milan have won an away match against the reigning Champions League winners for the very first time. Before this win, they lost three and drew one in such games. On the other hand, Real have conceded three-plus goals in successive matches across competitions for the first time since May 2009. Ancelotti has now lost successive home games as Los Blancos manager for the first time ever.

Happenings

Match stats and points table

Real managed 23 attempts with 10 shots on target. Milan managed nine shots on target from 14 attempts. Real had 57% ball possession and had 93% passing accuracy from 511 passes. Both sides created three big chances each. Milan made an impressive 24 clearances. In terms of points table, Milan are now 18th in the 36-team table. Real are 17th and are above with a better goal difference. Both sides own six points from four matches this season.