Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Salahuddin, known for nurturing talents like Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, is back in Bangladesh's coaching setup as a senior assistant coach.

His first task will be to work with head coach Simmons on the upcoming West Indies tour.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed hopes Salahuddin's appointment will pave the way for more local coaches in key roles.

Salahuddin has previously worked with Bangladesh team

Mohammad Salahuddin returns to Bangladesh's coaching setup: Details here

By Parth Dhall 01:47 pm Nov 06, 202401:47 pm

What's the story The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the appointment of seasoned coach Mohammad Salahuddin, as part of Phil Simmons's coaching team. The short-term agreement will see Salahuddin serve as the senior assistant coach until March 15 next year. He is no stranger to the Bangladesh setup, having held several positions during the last decade. Here are further details.

Career journey

Salahuddin's extensive coaching experience

Salahuddin's coaching career is highlighted by important roles in the Bangladesh team and beyond. He has worked under Dav Whatmore and Jamie Siddons, and was a specialist coach at the BCB's National Cricket Academy between 2010 and 2011. He joined Singapore as head coach in 2014. Salahuddin also has an ACC-Cricket Australia Level 3 accreditation, which further emphasizes his credentials in the field.

Impact

Salahuddin's influence on Bangladesh cricket

Despite a tumultuous relationship with the BCB, including a revoked appointment as batting consultant in 2017, Salahuddin has remained a significant figure in Bangladesh cricket. He is credited with nurturing talents like all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and batter Tamim Iqbal during their early years. His influence extends to current players Jaker Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon.

Future prospects

BCB president's hopes for future coaching appointments

BCB president Faruque Ahmed was hopeful Salahuddin's appointment could open doors for more local coaches to take up important positions. He said, "When I took over as BCB president, I made a commitment to provide opportunities for deserving candidates to contribute to the national team setup." Ahmed also lauded Salahuddin's vast experience and knowledge, calling him an ideal fit for this role.

Upcoming tour

Salahuddin's first assignment in new role

In his new capacity as senior assistant coach, Salahuddin will closely work with coach Simmons, the incumbent head coach. Their first assignment together will be Bangladesh's West Indies tour, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. Although the two teams are out of contention for next year's ICC World Test Championship final, the series is part of the ongoing cycle.