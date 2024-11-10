Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Ashwin has described India's 3-0 defeat to New Zealand as a 'shattering experience', admitting his own performance was lacking.

The loss has also impacted India's chances in the ICC World Test Championship, moving them from first to second place.

India lost their first home Test series in over a decade

Ashwin describes India's 3-0 loss to NZ as 'shattering experience'

What's the story Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has voiced his deep disappointment over the recent 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand in the Test series. The defeat, which happened on home soil, was the Indian team's historic low. It India's first Test series defeat at home in over a decade. The matches were played in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, where New Zealand dominated despite spin-friendly conditions.

Emotional impact

Ashwin's personal struggle with series defeat

Ashwin confessed on his YouTube channel that he was left speechless after the series defeat. He said, "We have been hit by a 3-0 loss to New Zealand. I read that it has never happened in India in history." The cricketer further added, "I don't know how to react or react to it. I know that in my career and in my experience in cricket, we don't have so many emotions when we play."

Self-criticism

Ashwin shoulders blame for series loss

Ashwin also accepted his own failures in the series, as he didn't contribute much with his batting. "I expect a lot from myself. I am a guy who says I am the reason for everything that went wrong," he said. He added, "I am also a big reason and a big part of it (series loss). I couldn't contribute to the lower order runs."

WTC impact

India's World Test Championship prospects dim

The defeat by New Zealand has also dented India's chances of making it to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final set to be held next year. Despite entering the series as WTC table leaders, India now sit at the second position. To make it to the final, they must avoid defeat (and more than one draw) in their upcoming series against Australia Down Under.