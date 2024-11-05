Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Pakistan batter Ali predicts that Rishabh Pant's excellent cricketing skills could fetch him up to ₹50 crore at the 2025 IPL auction, despite reports suggesting a ₹25 crore price tag.

Pant, who has been a key player for Delhi Capitals for nine years, is now speculated to be a top pick for Chennai Super Kings.

This follows after Australian pacer Mitchell Starc set a record as the most expensive IPL player, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore in 2024. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Basit Ali praises Rishabh Pant's batting skills

Rishabh Pant to fetch ₹50 crore? Former Pakistan batter claims

By Parth Dhall 08:39 pm Nov 05, 202408:39 pm

What's the story Former Pakistani cricketer, Basit Ali, has praised Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant for his performance in the 3rd Test against New Zealand. Despite India's loss, Pant's performance was the highlight with scores of 60 and 64. Ali spoke highly of Pant on his YouTube channel, saying he made the pitch look 'flat' with his batting prowess. He also claimed that Pant can fetch as many as ₹50 crore at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

Auction forecast

Ali's prediction for Pant's IPL 2025 auction value

Ali also spoke about Pant's potential worth at the 2025 auction. He said that even though media reports have claimed that Pant will go for ₹25 crore, his brilliant shot selection could take his price up to ₹50 crore. This shows how much Ali thinks of Pant's cricketing ability and how he expects a fierce bidding war.

Information

Who is IPL's costliest pick?

In 2024, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc scripted history after becoming the most expensive player at the IPL auction. Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for a mammoth ₹24.75 crore. However, he has been released ahead of the 2025 auction.

IPL journey

Pant's departure from Delhi Capitals

Pant has been a vital cog for Delhi Capitals, having served the franchise for nine years. In his tenure, he featured in 111 matches and scored 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31 at a strike rate of 148.93. His remarkable performance features a century and 18 half-centuries. However, DC have now released him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Player impact

Will Pant move to CSK?

Pant's exit from the Delhi Capitals could leave a huge void in the team's strategy. His batting, wicket-keeping, and captaincy skills are highly coveted. Besides, several experts believe Pant is likely to be Chennai Super Kings's top pick in the upcoming auction. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also ignited speculation about Pant's potential move to the franchise.