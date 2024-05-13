Next Article

DC are highly unlikely to go through (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding playoff qualification scenarios for LSG and DC

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:10 am May 13, 202410:10 am

What's the story The playoff race has intensified are we at the business end of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). While Kolkata Knight Riders have secured a final-four berth, Mumbai Indians have been officially eliminated. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are also in contention to go through. However, their route is far from easy. Here we decode DC and LSG's playoff scenarios.

Standings

Their positions in the points table

DC's recent loss against RCB means the team owns 12 points with six wins in 13 games (NRR: -0.482). They are sixth in the table with one match to go. LSG are placed just below DC, at seventh, with six victories in 12 outings. Though they also boast 12 points, their NRR is slightly on the lower side (-0.769). They have two matches remaining.

DC's chances

DC need many things to go in their favor

DC's final league-stage game (home) is against LSG on May 14. They hence can attain 14 points at maximum. Their best chance is to beat LSG by a massive margin besides depending upon other results. As the likes of CSK, SRH, and RCB are ahead of DC in terms of NRR, DC wound need SRH to lose their remaining two games with massive margins.

Challenge

DC's campaign all but over

DC are required to pip SRH's (+0.406) NRR. As per ESPNcricinfo, if SRH lose their remaining two matches by a combined margin of 150 runs (teams batting first must post over 200), then the Capitals will have to beat LSG by at least 64 runs to get above SRH. This equation means DC's campaign is all but over.

LSG's chances

LSG have better chances

After the away game against DC, LSG will meet bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on May 17 (away). Even if they win their remaining two games and get to 16 points, they would need at least one of CSK and SRH to not reach the 16-point mark as the Super Giants' NRR is only better than that of Gujarat Titans (-1.063) currently.

Stats

Key performers from both teams

DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has hammered 330 runs this season, striking at 237.41. Rishabh Pant owns 413 runs, striking at 156.44. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have claimed 16 and 15 wickets, respectively, in IPL 2024. KL Rahul leads the run tally for LSG with 4360 runs (SR: 136.09). Nicholas Pooran has clobbered 363 runs at a strike rate of 162.05.