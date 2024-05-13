IPL 2024: Decoding playoff qualification scenarios for LSG and DC
The playoff race has intensified are we at the business end of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). While Kolkata Knight Riders have secured a final-four berth, Mumbai Indians have been officially eliminated. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are also in contention to go through. However, their route is far from easy. Here we decode DC and LSG's playoff scenarios.
Their positions in the points table
DC's recent loss against RCB means the team owns 12 points with six wins in 13 games (NRR: -0.482). They are sixth in the table with one match to go. LSG are placed just below DC, at seventh, with six victories in 12 outings. Though they also boast 12 points, their NRR is slightly on the lower side (-0.769). They have two matches remaining.
DC need many things to go in their favor
DC's final league-stage game (home) is against LSG on May 14. They hence can attain 14 points at maximum. Their best chance is to beat LSG by a massive margin besides depending upon other results. As the likes of CSK, SRH, and RCB are ahead of DC in terms of NRR, DC wound need SRH to lose their remaining two games with massive margins.
DC's campaign all but over
DC are required to pip SRH's (+0.406) NRR. As per ESPNcricinfo, if SRH lose their remaining two matches by a combined margin of 150 runs (teams batting first must post over 200), then the Capitals will have to beat LSG by at least 64 runs to get above SRH. This equation means DC's campaign is all but over.
LSG have better chances
After the away game against DC, LSG will meet bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on May 17 (away). Even if they win their remaining two games and get to 16 points, they would need at least one of CSK and SRH to not reach the 16-point mark as the Super Giants' NRR is only better than that of Gujarat Titans (-1.063) currently.
Key performers from both teams
DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has hammered 330 runs this season, striking at 237.41. Rishabh Pant owns 413 runs, striking at 156.44. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have claimed 16 and 15 wickets, respectively, in IPL 2024. KL Rahul leads the run tally for LSG with 4360 runs (SR: 136.09). Nicholas Pooran has clobbered 363 runs at a strike rate of 162.05.