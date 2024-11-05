IPL 2025: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians can re-acquire these players
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained five Indian stalwarts from their 2024 squad ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions. Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah extended his MI contract for ₹18 crore. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma were also retained by the franchise. MI now have ₹45 crore left in the purse for the auction, where they can re-acquire some marquee players.
Potential returnees for MI in IPL 2025 mega auctions
The IPL 2025 auction pool will see several former MI players, who have parted ways with their franchises. These include Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, and Yuzvendra Chahal. As mentioned, MI now have ₹45 crore left in the purse out of the ₹120 crore budget for the auction.
Will Krunal Pandya return to MI?
Krunal Pandya, a spin-bowling all-rounder and elder brother of MI captain Hardik, represented MI from 2016 to 2021. In his long association with the team, he featured in 84 IPL matches. The star all-rounder scored 1,143 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 139 besides taking 51 wickets (ER: 7.36). With his brother Hardik leading the side, there is a possibility of Krunal renewing his ties with MI.
De Kock, Boult emerged as match-winners for MI
South African wicketkeeper-batter de Kock, who made merry with the bat for MI, can also return to their setup. De Kock joined the five-time winners from Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a trade deal before IPL 2019. He scored 1,329 runs for MI between 2019 and 2021. Boult joined MI in a similar trade ahead of IPL 2020. In two seasons, he played 29 matches, having taken 38 wickets at 22.71. His new-ball spells grabbed eyeballs during this stint.
Buttler, Chahal's association with MI
For the unversed, England's incumbent white-ball skipper Jos Buttler made his IPL debut in 2016 for MI. He played two seasons under Rohit's captaincy. He could be a great addition to the squad as Rajasthan Royals have released him. Buttler's RR teammate and star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can also return to MI. Like Buttler, he made his IPL debut for MI in 2013. Chahal is the most successful bowler in the IPL with over 200 wickets.