Summarize Simplifying... In short The IPL 2025 auction could see Mumbai Indians, with ₹45 crore left in their budget, re-acquire former players including Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Krunal, a spin-bowling all-rounder, has previously played 84 matches for MI, while de Kock and Boult have been match-winners for the team.

Buttler and Chahal, who debuted in the IPL with MI, could also return, adding significant value to the squad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Quinton de Kock scored 1,329 runs for MI between 2019 and 2021

IPL 2025: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians can re-acquire these players

By Parth Dhall 08:25 pm Nov 05, 202408:25 pm

What's the story Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained five Indian stalwarts from their 2024 squad ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions. Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah extended his MI contract for ₹18 crore. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma were also retained by the franchise. MI now have ₹45 crore left in the purse for the auction, where they can re-acquire some marquee players.

Player prospects

Potential returnees for MI in IPL 2025 mega auctions

The IPL 2025 auction pool will see several former MI players, who have parted ways with their franchises. These include Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, and Yuzvendra Chahal. As mentioned, MI now have ₹45 crore left in the purse out of the ₹120 crore budget for the auction.

Krunal

Will Krunal Pandya return to MI?

Krunal Pandya, a spin-bowling all-rounder and elder brother of MI captain Hardik, represented MI from 2016 to 2021. In his long association with the team, he featured in 84 IPL matches. The star all-rounder scored 1,143 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 139 besides taking 51 wickets (ER: 7.36). With his brother Hardik leading the side, there is a possibility of Krunal renewing his ties with MI.

De Kock, Boult

De Kock, Boult emerged as match-winners for MI

South African wicketkeeper-batter de Kock, who made merry with the bat for MI, can also return to their setup. De Kock joined the five-time winners from Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a trade deal before IPL 2019. He scored 1,329 runs for MI between 2019 and 2021. Boult joined MI in a similar trade ahead of IPL 2020. In two seasons, he played 29 matches, having taken 38 wickets at 22.71. His new-ball spells grabbed eyeballs during this stint.

Buttler, Chahal

Buttler, Chahal's association with MI

For the unversed, England's incumbent white-ball skipper Jos Buttler made his IPL debut in 2016 for MI. He played two seasons under Rohit's captaincy. He could be a great addition to the squad as Rajasthan Royals have released him. Buttler's RR teammate and star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can also return to MI. Like Buttler, he made his IPL debut for MI in 2013. Chahal is the most successful bowler in the IPL with over 200 wickets.