The last Afro-Asia Cup edition was held in 2007

Iconic Afro-Asia Cup set to return after nearly two decades

What's the story The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) has announced plans to revive the iconic Afro-Asia Cup, a series of limited-overs games between Asia XI and an Africa XI. The decision was taken during the ACA's annual general meeting on Saturday, where a six-member interim committee was appointed. The committee has been tasked with restructuring the ACA and creating more competitive opportunities for players across Africa.

Collaboration plans

ACA aims to collaborate with ACC for Afro-Asia Cup

The ACA is eager to work with other bodies such as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to look at cross-continental opportunities like the Afro-Asia Cup. The tournament has been played twice in history. South Africa hosted the 2005 edition, while the 2007 edition was held in India. Its third edition was scheduled in Kenya in 2009, but it was scrapped. Now, after nearly two decades, it seems to be revived.

Unique opportunity

Afro-Asia Cup: Unique opportunity for India, Pakistan players

Afro-Asia Cup's revival could give players from India and Pakistan, who don't clash in bilateral cricket, a chance to be feature for the Asia XI. "The Afro-Asia Cup, apart from the cricket, brings the much-needed financial input to the organization," said Tavengwa Mukuhlani, interim chair of ACA. He added both Asian and African contingents are keen to revive the tournament.

ACC's response

ACC yet to respond on Afro-Asia Cup's revival

So far, representatives from the ACC have not replied to queries regarding Afro-Asia Cup's return. It is understood that a formal request is yet to be made to the ACC. Moreover, any discussion around this hasn't happened yet. In previous editions of the tournament, Asia XI emerged victorious with stellar performances from cricketing legends like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

New tournament

ACA plans to launch Africa Premier League

Along with reviving the Afro-Asia Cup, the ACA is also looking to introduce a new tournament - Africa Premier League. CEO Cassim Suliman described it as a "mini version of the IPL." However, the initiative is still in its infancy. The idea is to copy the successful format of India's popular T20 league and tailor it for an African audience.