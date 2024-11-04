Summarize Simplifying... In short Josh Inglis, a rising cricket star, is making waves with his impressive performance, including two centuries and consecutive player-of-the-match awards.

His form has sparked discussions about a potential Test debut, with New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd likening him to David Warner.

His form has sparked discussions about a potential Test debut, with New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd likening him to David Warner.

Despite Alex Carey's likely continuation as Australia's Test keeper, Inglis's consistent performance is hard to overlook, suggesting a promising future in the sport.

Inglis has been in great form lately

Josh Inglis eyes Test debut after impressive start to season

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:48 am Nov 04, 202409:48 am

What's the story Promising Australian cricketer Josh Inglis has said that he is ready to step up to Test cricket if given an opportunity. However, despite the ambition, he remains focused on his current goal of scoring as many runs as possible. His strong start to the season has led to speculation about his inclusion in Australia's squad for a five-match series against India.

Selection speculation

Inglis's performance sparks selection debate

Inglis's phenomenal form, which includes two centuries and back-to-back player-of-the-match awards for Western Australia, has sparked a debate over his Test debut. The debate was started by New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd after the second round of the Sheffield Shield. Ahead of Australia's opening ODI against Pakistan at the MCG, Inglis said he would deliver if picked for a Test debut.

Performance review

Inglis's approach and recent achievements

In an interview with Fox, Inglis said, "I'll always back myself and say yes, but that decision is out of my hands. All I can do is make runs and put performances on the board." He believes his best cricket comes when he's looking to score and put bowlers under pressure. Shipperd suggested Inglis could fill Australia's vacant opening batting spot despite not having done so at this level before.

Coach's perspective

Shipperd compares Inglis to David Warner

Shipperd has likened Inglis to a "right-handed version of David Warner," the player Australia is actively looking to replace. After returning from Australia's white-ball tour of the UK, Inglis scored a century against Queensland in his first red-ball innings this season and followed it up with another century against Tasmania in less than two weeks. "It's been a really nice (start to the summer)," Inglis said.

Career outlook

Inglis's consistent form and future prospects

Inglis has been in red-hot form with three centuries in his last six Shield matches at an average of over 60. While Alex Carey is likely to remain Australia's Test keeper in the near future, Inglis's form is difficult to ignore. Some even believe he could play just as a batter, especially if someone from the middle-order is pushed up to open.