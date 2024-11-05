Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar, has urged selectors to prioritize domestic cricket over player stature, suggesting that even well-rested players should compete.

This comes after senior players like Rohit, Kohli, and others pulled out of the Duleep Trophy, and their performance in recent Test series has been less than stellar.

Selectors urged to prioritize domestic cricket over player stature

Should Team India selectors prioritize domestic cricket over player stature?

By Parth Dhall 02:19 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story The Indian cricket team's recent home series loss to New Zealand has reignited the debate regarding senior players' participation in domestic cricket. The discussion was sparked after senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli skipped the Duleep Trophy, just ahead of the start of their home season. The duo was exempted as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandated participation in the domestic circuit.

Senior players' performance and call for domestic cricket

Despite initial reports that senior players such as Rohit, Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah would play in the Duleep Trophy, they eventually pulled out. In the home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Kohli scored 192 runs while Rohit managed only 133 in five Tests. Therefore, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged selectors to ensure "well rested" players compete in domestic cricket, regardless of stature.

Don't rest well-rested players: Manjrekar

India's shift to limited-overs cricket post Test series

It is worth noting that India's last Test before hosting Bangladesh (September-October) was in March 2024 against England. After winning the England series, the team turned its attention to limited-overs cricket and lifted the ICC T20 World Cup title. After their T20I retirement, Rohit and Kohli played only a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka between June 29 (T20 WC final) and September 29 (1st Test against Bangladesh).

India set to tour Australia

After a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh and a 0-3 defeat by New Zealand, India will tour Australia for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 in Perth. Rohit has witnessed a major dip in his form since the home season began post-T20 World Cup victory. Meanwhile, Kohli has managed just 250 runs at an average of 22.72 in six Tests this year, far below his career average of 50.