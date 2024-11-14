Summarize Simplifying... In short Former international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to play in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024, joining other global stars like James Neesham and Martin Guptill.

The tournament, organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal, will run from November 30 to December 21.

Dhawan, who retired earlier this year, had an illustrious career, scoring over 10,000 runs in international cricket and being the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket earlier this year

Shikhar Dhawan set to feature in Nepal Premier League

By Parth Dhall 01:02 pm Nov 14, 202401:02 pm

What's the story Shikhar Dhawan, one of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket, has been confirmed to play in the inaugural Nepal Premier League (NPL). The left-handed batter will play for the Karnali Yaks in the tournament this year. The announcement comes months after he retired from Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan was Indian cricket team's mainstay opener across formats for several years.

Tournament details

NPL 2024: A new chapter in Dhawan's cricketing journey

The NPL 2024 will be an eight-team tournament, starting from November 30 and ending on December 21. The tournament will have 32 matches, including knockout phases like the IPL. This will include an eliminator, two qualifiers, and a final match. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) will organize the flagship T20 tournament.

Star-studded lineup

Dhawan joins international stars in NPL 2024

The NPL 2024 will also see other international cricket stars like James Neesham, Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, and Ben Cutting. Dhawan is the fourth overseas signing for Karnali Yaks. The franchise has already signed Pakistan's Mohammad Hussain Talat, Hong Kong's Babar Hayat, and West Indies's Chadwick Walton. Notably, all NPL 2024 matches will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.

Retirement

Dhawan retired earlier this year

Dhawan announced his retirement from both international and domestic cricket earlier this year. The 38-year-old left-handed batter shared this news through a touching video on social media. The left-handed opener amassed a total of 10,867 runs, featuring in 269 internationals, with 24 centuries, 55 half-centuries, and 1,349 boundaries in a career spanning 12 long years. Throughout his IPL career, Dhawan played 222 matches for various franchises, scoring 6,769 runs, the second-highest in the tournament, behind Virat Kohli's 8,004 runs.