Wanindu Hasaranga has suffered a hamstring injury

Why Wanindu Hasaranga will miss New Zealand ODI series

By Parth Dhall 02:55 pm Nov 12, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's cricket team has been dealt a huge blow as leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The 27-year-old cricketer suffered a left hamstring injury during the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday in Dambulla. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named Dushan Hemantha as his replacement for the upcoming series.

Despite his injury, Hasaranga took six wickets in T20Is against New Zealand, including four in Sunday's match. His brilliant performance earned him the player-of-the-series award. Notably, this isn't the first time the spinner has faced injuries. He had previously strained the same hamstring in August during a home series against India.

Speaking after Sunday's match, Hasaranga opened up on his injury. He was disappointed that he couldn't complete his bowling duties due to the injury. "Finally, I can have a few weeks' break after this match. I think it's bad. I wanted to bowl my four overs to cut down their total," he said.

Hasaranga's injury isn't the only one that will affect the upcoming ODI series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson, who had taken a hat-trick in the second T20I, will also be missing out due to a recent calf injury. To compensate for this loss, experienced player Adam Milne has been recalled into the squad as Ferguson's replacement.

Hasaranga has been Sri Lanka's mainstay spinner in white-ball cricket. In 58 ODIs, he has taken 93 wickets at an average of 25.09. The tally includes four four-wicket hauls and as many fifers. He also owns four half-centuries with the bat.