England won by seven wickets (Image source: X/@ICC)

Jos Buttler slams 83 vs WI in 2nd T20I: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:16 am Nov 11, 2024

What's the story England cricket team captain, Jos Buttler, guided his side to a commanding seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the second T20I. Buttler's blistering 83 off just 45 balls was the highlight of the match. With this win, England now lead the five-match series by 2-0. The match was held at Kensington Oval in Barbados where England chased down the host's score of 158-8 with 31 balls to spare.

Match highlights

Buttler's power-hitting steers England to victory

Despite losing Phil Salt early, Buttler took charge of the game in no time. His explosive batting, which included eight fours and six sixes, put England in the driver's seat. He added 129 runs with opener Will Jacks (38), who played a vital supporting role. Though both fell in quick succession in Romario Shepherd's over, their contributions had already taken England near victory.

Buttler

A look at Buttler's stats

Buttler hit eight fours and six sixes en route to his 45-ball 83. In 126 T20Is, Buttler has raced to 3,347 runs at 35.98. He registered his 25th T20I fifty (100: 1). In 19 matches versus WI, Buttler has raced to 473 runs at 31.53 (50s: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 47 away T20Is (home of opposition), Buttler has 1,303 runs at 34.28. The tally includes 13 half-centuries.

Match conclusion

Livingstone seals England's win with quickfire 23

Liam Livingstone wrapped up the match for England with a swift 23 off just 11 balls. This ensured an emphatic victory for the visitors. Earlier in the game, West Indies struggled to gain momentum after choosing to bat first. Saqib Mahmood and Jofra Archer made early breakthroughs, leaving the hosts at a precarious 35-3 within the powerplay. Rovman Powell tried to stabilize the innings with a steady 43 but his dismissal left West Indies reeling at 102-6.

Late surge

Lower-order contributions boost West Indies's total

Lower-order contributions from Shepherd, debutant Terrance Hinds, and Matthew Forde helped West Indies scrape past 150. Their late flurry added 32 runs in the final two overs, providing some hope. However, their total proved insufficient against a rampant Buttler. Buttler's decision to bat at three, relinquishing his usual opening role, raised eyebrows ahead of the series. Moreover, he bagged a golden duck in the opening game before bounching back with a match-winning 83.

