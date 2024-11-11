Summarize Simplifying... In short Tristan Stubbs delivered a stellar performance in the 2nd T20I against India, scoring an unbeaten 47 runs off 41 balls, helping South Africa secure a win.

He shared a crucial 42-run partnership with Gerald Coetzee, who contributed 19 runs.

He shared a crucial 42-run partnership with Gerald Coetzee, who contributed 19 runs.

On his mother's birthday, Stubbs, who was named Player of the Match, said the victory was the best gift he could give her.

Tristan Stubbs hit an unbeaten 47-run knock in the 2nd T20I versus India (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Tristan Stubbs shines with 47* versus India in 2nd T20I

By Rajdeep Saha 12:10 am Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Tristan Stubbs hit an unbeaten 47-run knock in the 2nd T20I versus India at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Stubbs made the difference for his side in low-scoring run-chase. India scored 124/6 in 20 overs before the Proteas won by three wickets. Stubbs walked in when his side was 33/2. He stayed until the end to hand South Africa a crucial victory.

Stubbs plays a match-winning knock

Stubbs played a match-winning knock of 47* from 41 balls. He slammed 7 fours. Notably, he came at a crucial juncture before the Proteas lost crucial wickets. He shared an unbeaten 42-run stand alongside Gerald Coetzee, who scored 19* from 9 balls. Stubbs showed his focus and character at the crease. On his mother's birthday, Stubbs presented her the best gift.

Stubbs praises Coetzee

Stubbs, who won the Player of the Match awaed, said that the run rate never got away from the home team. He also praised Coetzee and stated that once the latter came in and played that innings, it helped SA get over the line. "He (Coetzee) walked in and said we can win this. It was always two hits away being back to run-a-ball."

It's my mom's birthday, says a relieved Stubbs

Stubbs added, "I just tried to breathe. It's my mom's birthday so there were 20-30 people who came to watch the game. This is my favourite place to play cricket. I was nervous, so I was trying to control by breathing."