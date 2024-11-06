Summarize Simplifying... In short Michael Clarke, on the Around the Wicket Podcast, attributed India's Test series loss to mental fatigue, evident in their shot selection and bowling strategy.

Despite this, he remains hopeful for India's performance in the upcoming Australia tour, expecting a rejuvenated Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch supports Rohit's decision to prioritize family commitments over the first two Test matches, contradicting Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion for Rohit to step down as captain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India lost the series 0-3 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Michael Clarke attributes India's Test series loss to fatigue

By Rajdeep Saha 09:34 pm Nov 06, 202409:34 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricket team captain, Michael Clarke, has attributed the Indian team's recent home Test series defeat against New Zealand to fatigue. The loss was a historic first for India, as they were whitewashed 0-3 by the Kiwis. It is also the first time in over a decade that an international team has won a Test series on Indian soil.

Fatigue factor

Clarke points out 'mental fatigue' in Indian team

Clarke also highlighted "mental fatigue" as a major reason behind India's performance in the series. He said this was evident in their shot selection and bowling strategy. "Take nothing away from New Zealand but it tells me India are so fatigued," Clarke said on the Around the Wicket Podcast. He added even Rohit Sharma admitted he wasn't at his best, implying mental exhaustion due to continuous cricket without a break.

Upcoming series

Clarke optimistic about India's upcoming Australia tour

Despite the recent setback, Clarke is still hopeful about India's chances in the upcoming Test series against Australia. He expects a "freshened up" Virat Kohli and Rohit to bring their best in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Former Australian cricketer David Warner also hinted that Australia could take advantage of India's current low confidence during this series.

Performance review

Rohit and Kohli's performance in home Test season

Rohit and Kohli's performance in the recent home Test season wasn't anything to write home about. Rohit, the current Team India captain, could only score 133 runs in 10 innings while former skipper Virat Kohli could only score 192 runs in as many innings. Together, they could only register a paltry two half-centuries in five home Tests this year's season.

Captaincy debate

Finch disagrees with Gavaskar on Rohit's captaincy

Aaron Finch disagreed with Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion that Rohit should step down from his captaincy role if he plans to miss the first two Test matches due to personal reasons. "I disagree with Sunny on that totally," Finch said, supporting Rohit's decision to prioritize family commitments before resuming his leadership duties. India's tour of Australia is set to commence with the Perth Test on November 22.