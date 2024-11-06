Michael Clarke attributes India's Test series loss to fatigue
Former Australian cricket team captain, Michael Clarke, has attributed the Indian team's recent home Test series defeat against New Zealand to fatigue. The loss was a historic first for India, as they were whitewashed 0-3 by the Kiwis. It is also the first time in over a decade that an international team has won a Test series on Indian soil.
Clarke points out 'mental fatigue' in Indian team
Clarke also highlighted "mental fatigue" as a major reason behind India's performance in the series. He said this was evident in their shot selection and bowling strategy. "Take nothing away from New Zealand but it tells me India are so fatigued," Clarke said on the Around the Wicket Podcast. He added even Rohit Sharma admitted he wasn't at his best, implying mental exhaustion due to continuous cricket without a break.
Clarke optimistic about India's upcoming Australia tour
Despite the recent setback, Clarke is still hopeful about India's chances in the upcoming Test series against Australia. He expects a "freshened up" Virat Kohli and Rohit to bring their best in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Former Australian cricketer David Warner also hinted that Australia could take advantage of India's current low confidence during this series.
Rohit and Kohli's performance in home Test season
Rohit and Kohli's performance in the recent home Test season wasn't anything to write home about. Rohit, the current Team India captain, could only score 133 runs in 10 innings while former skipper Virat Kohli could only score 192 runs in as many innings. Together, they could only register a paltry two half-centuries in five home Tests this year's season.
Finch disagrees with Gavaskar on Rohit's captaincy
Aaron Finch disagreed with Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion that Rohit should step down from his captaincy role if he plans to miss the first two Test matches due to personal reasons. "I disagree with Sunny on that totally," Finch said, supporting Rohit's decision to prioritize family commitments before resuming his leadership duties. India's tour of Australia is set to commence with the Perth Test on November 22.