Mavericks' Luka Doncic currently leads the point guards ranking this season (Image credit: X/@dallasmavs)

NBA: Presenting the top five point guards this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:16 pm Nov 06, 202409:16 pm

What's the story The 2024-25 NBA season is heating up, with players showing out for their teams. In today's game, elite point guards are essential and capable of creating for themselves and others. All five players in our ranking have earned All-Star honors. From exceptional playmakers to dynamic scorers, here's our ranking of the top five projected starting point guards this season.

#1

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Doncic claimed his first scoring title last season, averaging 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds. His incredible season earned him a fifth consecutive First Team All-NBA spot and third place in the MVP race. With a career-best 38.2% from three, Doncic's scoring and playmaking making him nearly unguardable. Overall, he averages 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game across 407 games.

#2

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

Curry remains one of the NBA's all-time greatest shooters, hitting 357 threes last season at 40.8%. Though he's turning 36 and has missed games, he's still a clutch force, earning his first Clutch Player of the Year award. Notably, Curry's 92.3% free-throw accuracy was second only to Klay Thompson. Overall, he has averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game (960 games).

#3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in the 2024 MVP race, posting impressive averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. Now a strong two-way player, he's also improved defensively, averaging 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks. Overall, he has posted impressive averages of 22.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game across 393 regular season games.

#4

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks

Brunson is an offense master, skillfully using his deep arsenal of moves to score from midrange, beyond the arc (40.1% on threes), and at the rim. Though smaller on defense, he competes fiercely, ranking second in the league for charges drawn last season. His regular-season career stats read, 17.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game across 428 games.

#5

Tyrese Haliburton - Indian Pacers

Haliburton is the league's top transition player, guiding the Pacers to the second-best offense last season. With 10.9 assists per game (led the NBA), he's also developed into a scoring threat, averaging 20.1 points. Haliburton played a key role in leading the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023-24. He averages 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and an impressive 8.7 assists per game.