In other news, £52m player Leny Yoro is back in full training after a foot fracture.

Andre Onana is looking forward to work under manager Ruben Amorim

Andre Onana confident about Manchester United's adaptation to Amorim's tactics

By Rajdeep Saha 09:11 pm Nov 06, 202409:11 pm

What's the story Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana has shown confidence in the team's ability to adapt to incoming manager Ruben Amorim's strategies. The club recently appointed Amorim, who will take over on November 11. The change in leadership comes as interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has been using a 4-2-3-1 formation, a strategy favored by Erik ten Hag.

Tactical shift

Amorim's successful track record with 3-4-3 formation

Amorim, the former Sporting boss, is known for his love for a 3-4-3 formation. This was evident in his recent 4-1 triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. Onana watched the game and praised it as a "great victory." He believes this tactical shift won't be any problem for his team, stating "It's a different system but my teammates are all pragmatic."

Team confidence

Onana's faith in Manchester United's adaptability

Further reiterating his faith in the team's adaptability, Onana said, "I think everyone here is capable of playing in each system so I don't think this will be an issue for us." He was confident that his fellow players would rise to the occasion under Amorim's leadership. "We have big players, they will step up," he added.

Match anticipation

Manchester United's upcoming match and player updates

As Manchester United gears up to host Greek champions PAOK on Thursday, they are still looking for their first win of this season's Europa League. In other team news, Leny Yoro, a £52m acquisition from Lille last summer who had been out since August due to a foot fracture, has returned to full training. Van Nistelrooy spoke about Yoro's recovery process and return to full training after the injury.