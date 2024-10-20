Summarize Simplifying... In short Inter Miami, led by Messi's hat-trick and Suarez's two goals, made MLS history by breaking New England Revolution's record for most points in a season.

Inter Miami finished the regular MLS season with 74 points

MLS: Messi bags hat-trick as Inter Miami set points record

By Parth Dhall 09:32 am Oct 20, 202409:32 am

What's the story Lionel Messi, the captain of Inter Miami, scored a stunning 11-minute hat-trick to help his team record the most points in a Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The record was set after their 6-2 win over the New England Revolution at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 19. The team finished the regular MLS season with a whopping 74 points from 34 matches, setting a new record.

How Inter Miami conceded two early goals

Inter Miami's record-breaking journey had its hurdles. The team found themselves trailing by two goals after 34 minutes into the match. However, Luis Suarez ignited a comeback by scoring two goals in less than four minutes, keeping their pursuit of the points record alive. Suarez's equalizer came from a solid left-foot finish after an assist by David Martinez.

Messi's hat-trick scripts history

Messi, who had recently bagged a hat-trick for Argentina against Bolivia, was key to Inter Miami's place in league history. Just a minute after being substituted into the game, he assisted Benjamin Cremaschi to get Miami in front (58th minute). Bobby Wood's goal gave New England hope of a draw, but a VAR review revealed it was a handball.

Messi becomes Inter Miami's all-time leading scorer

Messi continued his scoring spree with his first hat-trick for Miami (78th minute). With this, he also became the club's all-time leading goal-scorer (33). His last goal came in the 89th minute, sealing his hat-trick and ensuring a comfortable victory for Inter Miami. Messi and Suarez have scored 20 goals each this season, another first in MLS history.

Which side held the previous record?

As mentioned, Inter Miami now hold the record for scoring most points by a side in an MLS season. They broke the record of New England Revolution, who set a mark of 73 points in 2021.

Inter Miami's historic season and future prospects

Despite being behind DC United's Christian Benteke on the Golden Boot list, Messi has the most goal contributions (36 goals and assists in 19 games). Co-owner David Beckham said he was proud of the team's performance, adding "our captain has led us, the players have led us in times where it was difficult." He also revealed FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed Miami will play in the 2025 Club World Cup and host their opening game at Hard Rock Stadium.