Harry Kane was sensational for Bayern Munich in matchweek 7 of the Bundesliga (Image Source: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane smashes his 5th Bundesliga hat-trick: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:56 am Oct 20, 2024

What's the story Harry Kane was sensational for Bayern Munich in matchweek 7 of the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker scored a hat-trick as Bayern tamed Stuttgart 4-0 to maintain their unbeaten league record this season. Notably, this was Kane's 5th hat-trick in the Bundesliga. He joined Bayern from Spurs in the summer of 2023. Here are further details.

Hat-tricks

Hat-trick man Kane gets a five star

As mentioned, Kane netted his 5th hat-trick in the Bundesliga. Notably, he managed three hat-tricks last season. This season, he netted his first hat-trick in the 6-1 drubbing of Holstein Kiel in matchweek 3. Kane's hat-tricks have come against the likes of VfL Bochum, Darmstadt 98, Mainz 05, Holstein Kiel and Stuttgart. In each of these five matches, the Bavarians have scored four-plus goals.

Do you know?

Kane's 7th hat-trick in all competitions for Bayern

As per Opta, Kane fired in 10 shots versus Stuttgart which is a new record for him while playing for Bayern. Meanwhile, Kane smashed a hat-trick for the seventh time for the Bavarian side in all competitions.

Goals

57 goals and counting for Kane in Bayern colors

Kane was Bundesliga's top scorer last season. He smashed 36 goals and 8 assists. In 2024-25 season, Kane owns 8 goals and four assists. His goals involvement tally reads 56 (G44, A12) from 39 matches. In 55 matches for Bayern in all competitions, Kane owns 57 goals. He has 16 assists. Last season, Kane smashed 44 goals from 45 matches in all competitions.