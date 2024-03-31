Next Article

Borussia Dortmund earned a rare win versus Bayern Munich (Photo credit: X/@BVB)

Borussia Dortmund stun Bayern Munich 2-0 in Bundesliga: Key stats

What's the story Borussia Dortmund earned a rare win versus Bayern Munich. Dortmund eked out a 2-0 win against the Bavarians on matchday 27 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. With just seven matches to go, champions Bayern are on the brink of seeing Bayer Leverkusen lift the Bundesliga title this season. Earlier, Leverkusen earned a thrilling 2-1 in against Hoffenheim. We decode the stats.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Bayern had 17 attempts with just two shots on target. Dortmund had five shots on target from 11 attempts. Bayern had 61% ball possession and an 89% pass accuracy. After 27 matches in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, Bayern have 60 points, suffering their fifth defeat. Bayern are 13 points behind leaders Leverkusen, who have 73 points (W23 D4). Dortmund are fourth with 53 points.

BVB

Maiden win over Bayern in 12 competitive matches

Dortmund have earned four victories in a row in the Bundesliga since a 2-3 defeat to Hoffenheim. The Black and Yellow are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions. Notably, Dortmund have beaten Bayern for the first time in 12 competitive matches. Dortmund also claimed their first Bundesliga win at Bayern Munich since April 2014.

Happenings

How did the match pan out?

Karim Adeyemi's well-taken strike saw BVB open the scoring after just 10 minutes. Mats Hummels failed to make it 2-0, shooting wide. Bayern had plenty of chances with Harry Kane and Eric Dier coming closest. Julian Ryerson doubled Dortmund's lead with just seven minutes left to play. Kane pulled one back for the hosts but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Records

Key records scripted in the match

Dortmund celebrated their first Bundesliga away win at Bayern for 10 years (3-0 in April 2024). As per Opta, it's their 10th Bundesliga away win at Bayern overall, more than any other club. BVB defender Hummels, who also played for Bayern, made his 29th appearance in the Bundesliga Der Klassiker. It's a new record which saw him move ahead of Michael Zorc.

Information

Leverkusen are three wins away from securing the Bundesliga title

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are three more wins away to be confirmed Bundesliga champions for the first time in the club's history. Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions this season and are alive in the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Europa League.