Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Chakravarthy has made a name for himself in T20I cricket, taking five wickets in a match for the first time and becoming the fifth Indian bowler to achieve this feat.

Despite his impressive performance, his team unfortunately lost the match, setting a new record for the best figures from a Full Member nation that ended in defeat.

Chakravarthy's performance also ties him with Kuldeep Yadav for the best figures by an Indian spinner against South Africa in T20Is. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy was superb for his side (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Varun Chakravarthy attains these feats with maiden T20I fifer

By Rajdeep Saha 11:57 pm Nov 10, 202411:57 pm

What's the story Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy was superb for his side, taking 5/17 in a low-scoring encounter against South Africa in the 2nd T20I between the two sides at St George's Park, Gqeberha. India scored 124/6 in 20 overs and needed a sound performance with the ball to make a game out of the contest. Chakravarthy delivered with a fifer but India lost the match.

Wickets

2nd fifer for Chakravarthy in T20 cricket

Chakravarthy bowled 4 overs and conceded just 17 runs, taking five wickets. This came after he got a three-fer in the 1st T20I. This was his maiden T20I fifer. In 11 matches, he owns 15 scalps at 16.46. Overall, he owns 111 T20 wickets from 92 matches at 22.44. This was his 2nd T20 fifer.

Information

Joint-best figures for an Indian spinner in T20Is versus SA

As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy now owns the joint-best figures for an Indian spinner in T20Is alongside Kuldeep Yadav's 5/17 vs South Africa, 2023. He also owns the joint second-best figures against SA behind Umar Gul's 5/6.

Record

Unwanted record for the bowler

As per Cricbuzz, Chakravarthy's 5/17 is the best figures for a bowler from a Full Member nation that ended in a defeat in T20Is. The previous best tally was 5/22 each by Mustafizur Rahman (vs NZ Kolkata 2016) & Matt Short (vs Eng Cardiff 2024). Meanwhile, the previous best for India was 4/13 each by Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Ravi Bishnoi.

Information

5th Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is

Chakravarthy has become the 5th Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is after Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar (twice), Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav (twice).