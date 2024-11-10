Varun Chakravarthy attains these feats with maiden T20I fifer
Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy was superb for his side, taking 5/17 in a low-scoring encounter against South Africa in the 2nd T20I between the two sides at St George's Park, Gqeberha. India scored 124/6 in 20 overs and needed a sound performance with the ball to make a game out of the contest. Chakravarthy delivered with a fifer but India lost the match.
2nd fifer for Chakravarthy in T20 cricket
Chakravarthy bowled 4 overs and conceded just 17 runs, taking five wickets. This came after he got a three-fer in the 1st T20I. This was his maiden T20I fifer. In 11 matches, he owns 15 scalps at 16.46. Overall, he owns 111 T20 wickets from 92 matches at 22.44. This was his 2nd T20 fifer.
Joint-best figures for an Indian spinner in T20Is versus SA
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy now owns the joint-best figures for an Indian spinner in T20Is alongside Kuldeep Yadav's 5/17 vs South Africa, 2023. He also owns the joint second-best figures against SA behind Umar Gul's 5/6.
Unwanted record for the bowler
As per Cricbuzz, Chakravarthy's 5/17 is the best figures for a bowler from a Full Member nation that ended in a defeat in T20Is. The previous best tally was 5/22 each by Mustafizur Rahman (vs NZ Kolkata 2016) & Matt Short (vs Eng Cardiff 2024). Meanwhile, the previous best for India was 4/13 each by Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Ravi Bishnoi.
5th Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is
Chakravarthy has become the 5th Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is after Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar (twice), Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav (twice).