Summarize Simplifying... In short Robin Uthappa, a seasoned cricketer, has highlighted the importance of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian cricket team.

Pujara, known for his anchoring role, has been a key player in India's past victories in Australia, but his absence in the upcoming tour could be felt.

Uthappa also emphasized Ashwin's significance, comparing him to cricket legends Nathan Lyon and Anil Kumble, and suggesting that India's success could hinge on his performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pujara was dropped from India's Test side following the 2023 WTC final

Cheteshwar Pujara for BGT? Robin Uthappa vouches for him

By Parth Dhall 10:17 am Nov 07, 202410:17 am

What's the story As the Indian cricket team gears up for the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, former cricketer Robin Uthappa has shared his opinion regarding the squad. In a recent YouTube video, Uthappa stressed the need to include veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara in the team. Despite Pujara's phenomenal record of 7,195 runs from 103 Tests at an average of 43.60, he has fallen out of favor with selectors.

Team balance

Uthappa highlights Pujara's role in balancing team dynamics

Uthappa emphasized on the aggressive mindset of India's top six batters and stressed on the importance of a player like Pujara to balance the team. He likened Pujara's role to that of Rahul Dravid, Kane Williamson, and Will Young. "We always need someone who can become an anchor and hold one end up and all the other batters can bat around him," Uthappa said.

Pujara

India will miss Pujara's services

As mentioned, Pujara has over 7,000 runs to his name in Test cricket. He was India's mainstay number three batter in the format for over a decade. However, he was dropped from the side following the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final due to modest returns. India will miss the services of Pujara in Australia, who was India's shield on the previous two tours Down Under.

Key player

Uthappa underscores Ashwin's significance for upcoming tour

Apart from his opinion on Pujara, Uthappa also stressed on the importance of star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming tour. He called Ashwin an "absolute legend of the game," and said that his importance for India is similar to that of Nathan Lyon and Anil Kumble for Australia and India respectively. "India's success will depend a lot on Bumrah, Ashwin, Shami, if he will be fit, and one or two other fast bowlers," he added.

Information

Pujara's love affair with Australia

In 2019, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia. Pujara was the highest run-scorer of that series, with 521 runs, including three tons. Pujara also shone in India's 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win with vital contributions in Sydney and Brisbane.