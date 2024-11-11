Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Cooper Connolly has been ruled out of the T20I series against Pakistan due to a fractured metacarpal.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe is likely to replace Connolly, despite his mixed international record.

Meanwhile, Pakistan celebrated a rare ODI series win against Australia, marking only their second bilateral ODI series victory on Australian soil. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The unfortunate incident took place during the third ODI

Australia's Cooper Connolly ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:20 am Nov 11, 202410:20 am

What's the story Promising Australia all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan due to a hand injury. The unfortunate incident took place during the third ODI against Pakistan on Sunday (November 10) when Connolly was hit on his left hand by a delivery from Mohammad Hasnain. Though he continued to play initially, he soon left the field for medical assessment after realizing his discomfort.

Injury details

Connolly's injury confirmed as metacarpal fracture

Post-match scans confirmed that Connolly had suffered a fracture to his fourth metacarpal, following which he pulled out of the T20I series against Pakistan. A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed the same after the match. The incident ended on a disappointing note for Connolly, who was playing his second ODI, and had to retire due to the severity of his injury.

Replacement speculation

Josh Philippe likely to replace injured Connolly

So far, Australia hasn't officially announced Connolly's replacement in the T20I series. However, according to recent reports, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe could be called up to join the Josh Inglis-led squad. Despite his underwhelming international record, Philippe's overall T20 stats are quite impressive with 2,628 runs from 111 innings at a strike rate of 133.67.

Report

Pakistan beat Australia to register historic win

Meanwhile, Pakistan scripted a rare ODI series win against Australia Down Under. They clinched the three-match affair 2-1 following an eight-wicket triumph in the third and final match at the Perth Stadium. Just like the second game, it was a one-sided affair as the visitors comfortably accomplished the 141-run target. Notably, this was just Pakistan's second bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil.