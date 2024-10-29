Summarize Simplifying... In short Matthew Wade, former international cricketer, has announced his retirement and will join Australia's coaching staff for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Pakistan.

Despite retiring from international cricket, Wade plans to continue playing domestic cricket for Tasmania and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

He also expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his career and is looking forward to coaching and playing in the Australian system.

Wade played 36 Tests, 97 ODIs, and 92 T20Is (Image source: X/@ICC)

Matthew Wade announces international retirement, to join Australia's coaching staff

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:39 am Oct 29, 202409:39 am

What's the story Matthew Wade, a linchpin of the Australian cricket team, has announced his retirement from international cricket. Cricket Australia confirmed the news on November 29. Wade's career lasted over 13 years during which he played 36 Tests, 97 ODIs, and 92 T20Is. His last appearance was at the T20 World Cup in June 2024. Although he retires from international cricket, Wade will continue to serve the sport by joining Australia's Men's team's coaching staff.

New role

Wade's transition to coaching and domestic cricket

Wade will join Australia's coaching staff for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan under Andre Borovec. He will also join the ODI Series starting in Melbourne next week. Despite stepping back from international cricket, Wade intends to continue playing domestic cricket for Tasmania and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) for at least two more seasons.

Retirement thoughts

Wade's reflections on his international career

Reflecting on his retirement, Wade said, "I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup." He added that his move to coaching has been a discussion with George Bailey and Andrew McDonald for the last six months. Wade thanked everyone for the opportunities he has received and looked forward to his coaching future.

Gratitude

Wade's future plans and acknowledgments

Wade has been coaching Tasmanian youth and second XI sides through the winter, roles he hopes to expand in and around the Australian system while playing through the summer. He thanked his Australian teammates, staff, coaches, and family for their support throughout his career. "I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at international level," Wade said.

Career tribute

Cricket Australia's tribute to Wade's international career

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, congratulated Wade on his "wonderful international career." He said he was delighted that Wade will continue to contribute by coaching the next generation of stars and also continue to play in the Big Bash League with the Hobart Hurricanes. Ben Oliver, Executive General Manager, High Performance & National Teams, also thanked and congratulated Wade for his outstanding international career.