Decoding Steve Smith's stellar Test numbers versus India

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:45 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story India and Australia are gearing up to cross swords in an all-important five-match Test series, starting on November 22 in Perth. Stakes are high in the series with cruciual ICC World Test Championship points on offer. Eyes will be on veteran batter Steve Smith, who will return to his preferred number four position. Here we decode his stellar Test stats vs India.

Smith's record against India and overall performance

Smith boasts 2,042 runs against India in 19 Tests at an average of 65.87. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest average among Australians with at least 1,300 Test runs against India. His highest score against India is an impressive 192. While he owns nine Test tons against the Indian team, only England's Joe Root (10) has more centuries in this regard.

Smith's home and away numbers versus India

In India, Smith has compiled 805 runs in 10 Tests at 50.31. The tally includes three centuries and a solitary fifty. The star batter has garnered 1,082 runs in just eight Tests against India Down Under (Average: 83.23). Five of his nine 50-plus scores against India at home have been converted into tons. Smith scored 121 and 34 in his only neutral Test against India, the 2023 WTC final.

Do you know?

In the 2014-15 series when India toured Australia, Smith amassed 769 runs in four Tests at an average of 128.16. He smoked four tons besides two fifties across eight innings. Former West Indies batter Everton Weekes (779 runs in 1948/49) is the only player with more runs in a bilateral Test series vs India.

Troubles against Ashwin, Jadeja

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Steve Smith eighth times across 20 innings in Test cricket. Among spinners, only Jadeja's compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Smith as many times in Tests (25 innings). No other spinner has dismissed Smith more often in the longest format.