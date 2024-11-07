Summarize Simplifying... In short Glenn Maxwell has warned India about Steve Smith's impressive form ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Smith, who has a strong record against India and is known for his dedication to training, is close to reaching a career milestone of 10,000 runs.

His readiness for the series, demonstrated by a strong return to international cricket, makes him a formidable opponent for India.

Smith is set to return to No. 4 for AUS (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn Maxwell warns India about Steve Smith

By Rajdeep Saha 05:18 pm Nov 07, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has warned the Indian cricket team about Steve Smith's scary proposition. He called Smith a "scary proposition" for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This comes as Smith is set to return to his favorite No. 4 position in the batting order after a failed opening stint after David Warner's retirement.

Form assessment

Maxwell praises Smith's form and technique

Maxwell also praised Smith's form while speaking to ESPN's Around The Wicket show. He spoke about Smith's footwork, timing, and movement, which were particularly impressive. "Steve Smith looks really crisp with his footwork and his timing and his movement looked in sync," said Maxwell. He added that Smith didn't seem fazed by anything thrown at him, which showed how focused he was on the task at hand.

Batting average

Smith's impressive record against India

Smith has done an able job against India in Tests. He owns 2,042 runs from 19 games at 65.87. In addition to nine tons, he has slammed five fifties. Meanwhile, in 8 home matches against India, Smith's average rises to 83.23. He has five tons and four fifties. This record only further emphasizes Maxwell's warning about Smith being a tough nut to crack for India in the upcoming series.

Training commitment

Smith's dedication to training and technique

Maxwell also highlighted Smith's commitment to training and honing his technique. "To see him over the last week, putting in so many hours in training sort of says why he is one of the best players in the world," Maxwell said. He added that there was a moment when Smith hit a cover drive and gave himself a nod of approval on the big screen, pleased with himself.

Career milestone

Smith's potential milestone in upcoming series

Smith, who has scored 9,685 runs in 109 Tests for Australia, could cross the 10,000-run mark during the series against India. It would be a major career milestone for the veteran. As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has 4,701 runs at home and is 299 runs shy of the 3,000-run mark. The upcoming series is crucial as both Australia and India are leading teams in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle table.

Match preparedness

Smith's readiness for Test series against India

Notably, Smith made a strong return to international cricket with a 44-run knock in the first ODI against Pakistan. He has also said he is ready to play in the Test series against India, and he could get into the Test fray if the match was to start this week. This only strengthens Maxwell's warning about Smith being a tough opponent for India in the series.