New Zealand's cricket team captain, Tom Latham, lauded his team's adaptability and aggressive approach in their historic Test series win.

Despite a previous loss to Sri Lanka, Latham highlighted the importance of winning the toss and scoring enough runs.

He also praised the NZ women's team's T20 World Cup win and Ajaz Patel's 11-wicket haul.

Key contributors to the victory included Will Young, the Player of the Series, and Daryl Mitchell, who scored his first half-century on the tour.

India lost the third Test by 25 runs versus NZ (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Tom Latham praises NZ's adaptability after historic Test series win

By Rajdeep Saha 04:30 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story New Zealand captain Tom Latham has expressed his elation after the team's historic 3-0 clean sweep over India in the three-match Test series. He praised his players for their aggressive batting and proactive bowling, resulting in India's first-ever 0-3 defeat at home. The third Test in Mumbai witnessed India falling short by 25 runs, as they failed to chase 147 and were bowled out for just 121. Here's more.

Latham commends team's adaptability and aggression

Latham praised his side's ability to adapt to different grounds in the series. He spoke about how seamers did the job in Bengaluru, while other players stood up at different times. "Just being able to adapt to each ground...the seamers did the job in Bangalore, different guys stood up at different times," said Latham post NZ's win. He also stressed on their aggressive approach with bat and ball as key to their victory.

NZ's performance against Sri Lanka and India

Despite a 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka in an away series before their win against India, Latham insisted his side's performance wasn't bad. He hinted that winning the toss in these conditions and putting enough runs on the board were important factors. "I don't think we played all that bad over there," Latham said, referring to their previous series against Sri Lanka.

Latham applauds NZ women's team and Patel's performance

Latham also took a moment to praise the New Zealand women's team for their recent T20 World Cup win. "Girls winning the World Cup was fantastic, being in this position, we can only brag once we get to this position," he said. He also appreciated Ajaz Patel's brilliant performance in the match where Patel bagged 11 wickets for 160 runs.

Young and Mitchell's contributions to NZ's victory

Will Young was declared Player of the Series for his phenomenal 244 runs in three matches. "One win was huge but to go again and again was huge," he said. Daryl Mitchell also contributed heavily to New Zealand's win, scoring a solid 82 in the first innings of their total 235 after opting to bat first. This was Mitchell's first half-century on this tour.