In a thrilling game, NFL legend Rice became the first player to reach 1,000 career receptions, setting a record with 1,549 receiving yards.

His illustrious career included stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks, earning him three Super Bowl Championships, 13 Pro Bowl selections, and two Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Despite a tough 1996 season, Rice's performance remained stellar, securing the 49ers a 12-4 record and a Wild Card Playoff win.

#ThisDayThatYear: Rice becomes the first player with 1,000 NFL receiving yards (Image credit: X/@JerryRice)

#ThisDayThatYear: Rice becomes the first player with 1,000 career receptions

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:24 pm Nov 03, 202404:24 pm

What's the story On November 3, 1996, Jerry Rice, who is considered the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, made headlines, when he became the first player to reach 1,000 career receptions. This milestone was achieved during the San Francisco 49ers' 24-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints. In this article, we decode the game, the record, the 1996 season, and Rice's stellar career stats.

1000 receiving yards

Rice remains the undisputed receiving yards leader

Rice owns the record with 1,549 receiving yards and is followed by Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, (1,432 yards). Tony Gonzalez stands third on the list with 1,325 yards. Notably, a total of 14 players have eclipsed the 1000-yard, including players like Marvin Harrison (1,102 yards) and Tim Brown (1,094 yards).

Game recap

Rice sets NFL record as 49ers beat Saints 24-17

In a tightly contested matchup, the 49ers defeated the Saints 24-17. Rice highlighted the game by becoming the first player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions. He finished the game with 38 yards, but no TDs. Quarterback Steve Young threw for one touchdown and 149 yards, while the 49ers' defense stifled the Saints securing them the win.

1996 season

Rice and 49ers' 1996 season highlights

Rice completed the season with 108 receptions for 1,254 yards, including eight TDs and 77 rushing yards (16 games). In the postseason, he managed nine receptions for 86 yards and one TD. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished with a 12-4 record, (second in the NFC West), and won the Wild Card Playoffs against the Patriots (14-0), but lost the Divisional playoffs vs Green Bay.

Career stats

WR's stellar career numbers and achievements

Rice played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks. He won three Super Bowl Championships (1989, 1990, 1995). Rice was selected for 13 Pro Bowls and earned two Offensive Player of the Year awards, including the 1989 Super Bowl MVP. Overall, Rice recorded 1,549 catches, 22,895 yards, and 208 touchdowns, (regular season), and 151 receptions for 2,245 yards, 22 TDs (postseason).