#ThisDayThatYear: Lakers' Kobe Bryant made his NBA debut as the then-youngest ever player to do so (Image credit: X/@CBSSportsHQ)

#ThisDayThatYear: Kobe Bryant, 18, becomes NBA's youngest player

What's the story On November 3, 1996, 18-year-old Kobe Bryant made history as the then-youngest player to ever debut in the NBA. At just 18 years, 2 months, and 11 days old, Bryant stepped onto the court for the Los Angeles Lakers in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In this article, we decode the game, the season, and Bryant's stellar NBA career in basketball.

Game recap

Lakers top Timberwolves, as Bryant becomes youngest NBA debutant

Shaquille O'Neal led the Lakers with 35 points, 19 rebounds, and three assists, while the Lakers beat the Timberwolves 91-85. Debutant Bryant played just six minutes, managing one rebound and block each, but did not score any points. In what was a thrilling game, Timberwolves' Tom Gugliotta managed 26 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists in the game.

1996 season

Lakers and Bryant's 1996 season recap

The 1996-97 NBA season marked the Lakers' 49th season, highlighted by signing O'Neal and acquiring rookie Bryant. The Lakers finished the regular season with a 56-26 record and reached the playoffs, winning their first-round series but falling to the Utah Jazz in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Bryant finished the season with 539 points, 132 rebounds, and 91 assists (71 games), averaging 7.6 points per game.

Career stats

Bryant's stellar career stats

During his illustrious career, Bryant showcased impressive regular-season stats, playing 1,346 games with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. His shooting accuracy was notable, hitting 44.7% from the field and 83.7% from the free-throw line. In playoff performances, he averaged 21.1 points and demonstrated versatility with 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game across 12 playoff seasons.

Achievements

Shooting guard's achievements and awards in the NBA

Bryant's career is highlighted by five NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards, alongside his 2008 MVP title. An 18-time All-Star, he also claimed four All-Star Game MVPs and was selected to the All-NBA First Team 11 times. Bryant earned nine All-Defensive First Team selections and was a two-time scoring champion. His legacy is honored with his jersey numbers retired by the Lakers.