Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, the Indian Test cricket captain, has made history by becoming the first Indian captain to lose a Test series 3-0 at home.

This defeat came at the hands of New Zealand, who secured their first-ever 3-0 Test series win on Indian soil.

Despite a valiant half-century from Rishabh Pant, India's struggle was evident, culminating in a 133-run defeat in Pune, their first home Test series loss in over 4,331 days. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India lost the Wankhede Test by 25 runs (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit becomes 1st Indian Test captain to script this record

By Rajdeep Saha 04:46 pm Nov 03, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Rohit Sharma has set an unfortunate record as the first Indian Test captain to lose a series 0-3 at home. The shocking result came after India lost to New Zealand in the Wankhede Test by 25 runs. The defeat is a major low in Sharma's captaincy, especially after India's dominant performance earlier this year when they beat England 4-1 after trailing in the series.

Information

Unwanted record for Rohit

Rohit became the first Indian captain to lose a Test series 3-0 at home. Captaining India in 15 Test matches at home since he took over from Virat Kohli, Rohit has lost four matches with three defeats coming in this series itself.

Match summary

New Zealand's historic victory over India

New Zealand's win in the three-match Test series against India was a historic one. The Black Caps, under Tom Latham, defied all odds to clinch their first-ever 0-3 Test series win on Indian soil. Notably, this win is even more special as New Zealand had only managed to win two Tests in India.

Performance analysis

India's struggle in the Test series

The 133-run defeat in Pune was India's first home Test series loss after 4,331 days. The last such defeat came in 2012 against England under MS Dhoni's captaincy. In the Bengaluru Test, India was bowled out for a paltry 46 runs in their first innings and never recovered. Despite Rishabh Pant's brilliant half-century during the Mumbai Test, his efforts couldn't win India the match.

Captain's response

Rohit takes responsibility for series loss

After the series defeat, Sharma took complete ownership of the team's performance. He confessed to not being at his best as a captain and a batter. "Something like this will be a very low point in my career, having lost three games at home. And I fully take responsibility of that," he said at a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.