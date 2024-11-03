Rohit becomes 1st Indian Test captain to script this record
Rohit Sharma has set an unfortunate record as the first Indian Test captain to lose a series 0-3 at home. The shocking result came after India lost to New Zealand in the Wankhede Test by 25 runs. The defeat is a major low in Sharma's captaincy, especially after India's dominant performance earlier this year when they beat England 4-1 after trailing in the series.
Unwanted record for Rohit
Rohit became the first Indian captain to lose a Test series 3-0 at home. Captaining India in 15 Test matches at home since he took over from Virat Kohli, Rohit has lost four matches with three defeats coming in this series itself.
New Zealand's historic victory over India
New Zealand's win in the three-match Test series against India was a historic one. The Black Caps, under Tom Latham, defied all odds to clinch their first-ever 0-3 Test series win on Indian soil. Notably, this win is even more special as New Zealand had only managed to win two Tests in India.
India's struggle in the Test series
The 133-run defeat in Pune was India's first home Test series loss after 4,331 days. The last such defeat came in 2012 against England under MS Dhoni's captaincy. In the Bengaluru Test, India was bowled out for a paltry 46 runs in their first innings and never recovered. Despite Rishabh Pant's brilliant half-century during the Mumbai Test, his efforts couldn't win India the match.
Rohit takes responsibility for series loss
After the series defeat, Sharma took complete ownership of the team's performance. He confessed to not being at his best as a captain and a batter. "Something like this will be a very low point in my career, having lost three games at home. And I fully take responsibility of that," he said at a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.