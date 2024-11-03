Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team captain, Rohit, expressed concern over the senior players' performance, emphasizing the need for improvement ahead of the Australia tour.

The team's recent losses have put them in a tough spot in the ICC World Test Championship, needing to win four and draw one of the next five matches in Australia.

Key players Rohit and Kohli's poor form, coupled with India's first home Test series loss in over 4,000 days, adds to the pressure.

India lost the series 0-3 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit concerned over senior batters' performance ahead of Australia tour

By Rajdeep Saha 04:56 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has voiced his concern over the poor show of senior batters in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand. The team faced a historic defeat at home, the first time India has been clean-swept in a three-match Test series. The dismal performance has raised questions over the team's preparedness for their upcoming tour of Australia.

Learning curve

Rohit urges team to learn from mistakes

In a post-match press conference, Rohit stressed on the need to improve. He said, "It is a concern when seniors aren't scoring runs. But what's done is done.""As a player, as a captain, as the team, we all have to look forward and see how we can correct what we didn't manage to achieve here. We have an opportunity to do something special in Australia. We'll focus on that now," he added.

WTC standings

India's precarious position in ICC World Test Championship

The recent string of defeats has placed India in a precarious situation in the race to the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final. To clinch a direct berth in the WTC Final, India now have to win four and draw one out of their next five matches in Australia. This further adds to the pressure on the team as they gear up for the upcoming tour.

Analysis

India outplayed in the series by New Zealand

The 133-run defeat in Pune was India's first home Test series loss after 4,331 days. The last such defeat came in 2012 against England under MS Dhoni's captaincy. In the Bengaluru Test, India were bowled out for a paltry 46 runs in their first innings and never recovered. Meanwhile, despite Rishabh Pant's twin half-centuries during the Mumbai Test, his efforts couldn't win India the match.

Information

Rohit and Kohli failed to deliver for India

After struggling versus Bangladesh in the series at home, Rohit's poor form continued against the Kiwis. He scored 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11. On the other hand, Virat Kohli struggled big time, posting scores worth 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1.