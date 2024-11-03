Summarize Simplifying... In short The World Test Championship (WTC) is heating up with India, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, and Sri Lanka all vying for a spot in the final.

India's 4-0 win over Australia could put them ahead of New Zealand, but South Africa's home advantage could see them top the table.

Meanwhile, Australia's chances have improved due to India's losses, and Sri Lanka's recent victories have propelled them towards a top-two finish.

India could miss ICC World Test Championship final (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

World Test Championship: Decoding teams in the race for final

By Rajdeep Saha 05:06 pm Nov 03, 202405:06 pm

What's the story The race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is heating up with five teams still in contention and no team guaranteed a top two spot. With 18 Tests remaining in this cycle, the competition remains wide open. India's 0-3 series loss to New Zealand have put their chances of reaching the WTC final at Lord's next June in jeopardy. To secure a top two finish, India now need to defeat Australia 4-0 Down Under.

Contingent scenarios

India's path to WTC final depends on other teams' performance

As per ESPNcricinfo, a 4-0 win over Australia would take India's points to 65.79%, just above New Zealand's maximum of 64.29% if they whitewash England 3-0 at home. India would then be second on the points table, behind South Africa who could reach a maximum of 69.44% with two home wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But these scenarios assume all other teams maximize points. If not, India could qualify with fewer points depending on results.

Kiwi comeback

New Zealand's surprising victories keep WTC hopes alive

New Zealand's surprise 3-0 series win against India have kept their WTC final dreams alive. If they win all three of their remaining Tests against England at home, they will finish with 64.29%. While that doesn't guarantee qualification, it keeps them in the race. A loss in one of these Tests would bring their percentage down to 57.14%, which could still be enough depending on other results.

Proteas's advantage

South Africa's favorable schedule could boost WTC chances

With a favorable schedule of home Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, South Africa are a strong contender in the WTC race. If they win all four of their remaining Tests, they will end with 69.44%, a score only Australia can surpass. Three wins and a draw would leave them at 63.89%, while three victories and one loss would slightly lower their percentage to 61.11%.

Aussie odds

Australia's WTC final chances boosted by India's losses

Australia's chances of making it to the WTC final have improved due to India's defeats against New Zealand. A 3-2 series win against India would keep Australia ahead even if they lose both Tests in Sri Lanka. However, to qualify without depending on other results, Australia need five wins from their seven remaining matches. This scenario highlights the high stakes and unpredictability of the current WTC cycle.

Lankan surge

Sri Lanka's strong push toward top-two finish in WTC

Sri Lanka have made a big push toward a top-two finish in this WTC cycle, courtesy full 24 points from their last two Tests. Their four remaining Tests are against South Africa and Australia, who are also in contention for the final. If they win all these matches and gain another 48 points, they will finish on 69.23% and seal a final berth irrespective of other results.

Information

India only side to reach successive finals

India had earlier reached the finals of the 2019-21 and 2021-23 WTC cycle, being the only team to do so. However, India lost both finals. New Zealand won the inaugural edition whereas Australia sealed the deal next time around.