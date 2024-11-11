Summarize Simplifying... In short Anaya, the daughter of Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has publicly shared her transition journey from male to female on social media.

She has expressed her ongoing love for cricket, a passion instilled by her father, but also her struggles with physical changes due to hormone therapy, which have affected her ability to play.

Anaya has also highlighted the lack of regulations for trans women in cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anaya used to play cricket

Sanjay Bangar's son transitions into woman, fights for trans cricketers

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:33 pm Nov 11, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has come out as a transgender woman. Formerly Aryan, she opened up about her journey on social media. The 23-year-old underwent hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as part of the transition. Anaya, a cricket buff, used to play for Islam Gymkhana, a local cricket club in Mumbai. But her future in cricket now is at a standstill. Know why.

Information

What is HRT?

Hormone replacement therapy or gender-affirming hormone therapy is a medical treatment that helps transgender and gender nonconforming persons to align their bodies with their gender identity. Notably, not all transgender people are interested in hormone therapy.

Online revelation

Anaya shares her transition journey on social media

Taking to social media, Anaya shared her transition journey, posting a video with the caption: "Losing strength but gaining happiness. Body changing, dysphoria easing... still a long way to go, but each step feels more like me." She used the platform to talk about her feelings and experiences during this major life change in the last 11 months. Now reportedly living in Manchester, Anaya continues to embrace her new identity while dealing with the challenges.

Twitter Post

Her old Instagram update is now going viral on X

Cricket love

Anaya's passion for cricket and her father's influence

On August 23, Anaya took to social media to share her love for cricket, which she said was instilled in her by her father. Bangar has played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India. "From a young age, cricket has always been a part of my life," she wrote in the post. Watching her dad represent and coach the country inspired her own dreams, she said.

Transition challenges

'The game I've loved for so long is slipping away...'

Anaya also opened up about the physical changes she has experienced due to hormone replacement therapy. She revealed that her body has undergone significant alterations, leading to a loss of muscle mass, strength, muscle memory, and athletic abilities. These changes have impacted her ability to play cricket. Further, she lamented the absence of "proper regulations for trans women in cricket." "The game I've loved for so long is slipping away from me."