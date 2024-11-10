Summarize Simplifying... In short Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis have been selected for Australia's squad in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

McSweeney, a consistent performer in Shield cricket, is set to open despite having only one match in this position, while Inglis receives his maiden Test call-up.

The 13-player squad, led by Pat Cummins, also includes Scott Boland as the reserve fast bowler.

McSweeney will open the batting for Australia

McSweeney, Inglis named in Australia's squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:26 am Nov 10, 202409:26 am

What's the story Uncapped batter Nathan McSweeney is set to open the batting for Australia in the first Test against India as the hosts have named a 13-member squad for the series opener at the Perth Stadium. This comes after a long debate over who would replace all-rounder Cameron Green, whose season-ending injury left a void. Despite failing to make big scores in two starts against India A at the MCG, McSweeney was preferred over specialist openers like Marcus Harris.

Consistent performer

McSweeney's consistent performance in Shield cricket

McSweeney has been a consistent performer in Shield cricket over the last few years. "I feel like my game is constantly getting better and improving," he said. "I feel like I'm playing probably the best cricket I have." He was told about his selection by national selector George Bailey after the second A game at the MCG, thanking him for this opportunity.

Preparation strategy

McSweeney's preparation for the opening role

Despite having just one match at the top of the order, there's confidence that McSweeney is ready for the job. "I don't think it's a huge adjustment to go from three to opening," Bailey said. McSweeney also echoed the same sentiment, saying that his preparation remains the same, except for walking out one position earlier than usual.

Squad selection

Australia's squad for the 1st Test

Scott Boland has been named as the reserve fast bowler in Australia's 13-player squad for the first Test against India. He will be supporting captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. The selectors have also handed a maiden Test call-up to Josh Inglis. This selection approach is in line with their recent strategy of picking the best six batters rather than concentrating too much on traditional positions.

Cricket record

McSweeney's impressive record in 1st-class cricket

In First-Class cricket, McSweeney averages 38.16 with six centuries in 34 matches. However, in the last two years, his average has risen to 43.44 with all his hundreds coming in this period. His phenomenal performance saw him being appointed as Australia A captain before he led his state, South Australia.

Information

Australia's squad for the series opener

Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.