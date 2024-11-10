Summarize Simplifying... In short This Sunday's NFL games are packed with exciting matchups.

Watch as Jayden Daniels and Russell Wilson lead their teams in a rookie-veteran showdown, while the 49ers and Buccaneers, both stronger than their records suggest, face off.

Watch as Jayden Daniels and Russell Wilson lead their teams in a rookie-veteran showdown, while the 49ers and Buccaneers, both stronger than their records suggest, face off.

Don't miss the Cardinals-Jets game, where Kyler Murray's passing meets the Jets' defense, the Broncos-Chiefs game with Patrick Mahomes' clutch performances, and the Bills-Colts game, where Josh Allen's skills against the blitz will be tested.

Presenting top five must-watch NFL Sunday games in Week 10

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:50 am Nov 10, 202407:50 am

What's the story Week 10 kicks off the second half of the NFL season, packed with matchups worth watching. Additionally, this Sunday also brings the final International Series game of 2024 as the New York Giants face the Carolina Panthers in Munich. With many teams aiming to sustain their momentum and others seeking a turnaround, we present to you the top five must-watch Sunday games.

#1

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders

This Sunday matchup features a rookie-veteran showdown as Jayden Daniels faces Russell Wilson, both having led their teams to the top of their divisions. Washington, with the top-ranked rushing and second-best passing efficiency, face a tough test against Pittsburgh's' defense. However, a win for either team would be a significant statement going into the rest of the season.

#2

San Fransisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 49ers had a Week 9 bye, which came at a good time with Christian McCaffrey returning to practice. Despite numerous injuries, they've won three of their last five games. However, the Bucs lost to the Chiefs in overtime, but showed promise, especially with Baker Mayfield. Both teams are better than their records suggest, and the 49ers' defense will need to contain Mayfield.

#3

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets dominated the Texans in Week 9, keeping their playoff hopes alive. While the defense showed improvement, the offense still needs improvement. Arizona, leading the NFC West, have won four of their last five games, with a notable improvement. Kyler Murray's strong passing outside the pocket contrasts with the Jets' defense, which excels against such plays, making an intriguing matchup.

#4

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Despite some roster gaps, the Chiefs keep winning, led by Patrick Mahomes' clutch performances like his Week 9 overtime drive. Despite a strong record, this division matchup with Denver looks competitive. Denver have surprised with five wins in seven games but struggled against elite teams. In key stats, Mahomes has thrown a league-high five interceptions targeting tight ends, an area where Denver excel defensively.

#5

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

The Bills look strong to clinch the AFC East, showing dominance on both offense and defense with a +87 point differential. However, they sometimes allowed a few teams to stay competitive. The Colts, with Joe Flacco's 2-2 record and seven touchdowns, are still evaluating QB options. Meanwhile, Josh Allen excels against the blitz, while the Colts' defense effectively pressures QBs when they do blitz.