Summarize Simplifying... In short For Week 8 of the NFL, four tight ends are must-starts.

Kyle Pitts, with his impressive stats, is a top pick.

David Njoku, now the Browns' main target, is a strong choice against the Ravens.

Evan Engram, back from injury, could shine against the Packers, while Dalton Kincaid of the Bills, despite underperforming, has a favorable matchup against the Seahawks.

These players are set to make significant contributions to their respective teams.

Decoding the top four must-start tight ends for Week 8 of the NFL (Image credit: X/@PFF_Fantasy)

NFL: Presenting the four must-start TEs for Week 8

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:58 pm Oct 26, 202404:58 pm

What's the story As the NFL season heats up in Week 8, and with teams making an early run for the playoffs, tight ends can make or break a lineup. With some players stepping up while others struggle, it's crucial to identify the must-start tight ends who can deliver big points. Meanwhile, we present to you the top four must-start tight-end picks for this week.

#1

Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Pitts is on fire, with eight-plus targets and seven catches in two of his last three games. His standout performance came against the Bucs in Week 5. Pitts has managed 25 catches, 37 targets, and one TD for 328 yards (seven games). Overall, 174 receptions, 296 targets, and seven TDs for 2,377 yards with 46.9 yards per game across 51 games.

#2

David Njoku - Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Njoku dominated last week with 14 targets, 10 catches for 76 yards (one touchdown). With Amari Cooper now in Buffalo, Njoku should be the Browns' top target. While the Ravens have allowed the most points for TEs, Njoku becomes a must-starter. He has 20 receptions for 165 yards including one TD (four games). Overall, he owns 307 catches for 3,429 yards including 26 TDs.

#3

Evan Engram - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Engram has shown potential with varying performances. He could be a must-start against the Packers, as they struggle against tight ends, and he may see increased volume this week. He has 16 catches, and 19 targets for 142 yards but no TDs (three games). Overall, he owns 465 receptions and 689 targets for 4,699 yards and 24 TDs.

#4

Dalton Kincaid - Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks

This season, Kincaid has underperformed but maintains a safe floor tied to a strong offense. With Cooper drawing attention and facing the Seahawks, who struggle against tight ends, it gives him a favorable matchup. This season, he has 24 catches for 269 yards including one TD and 37 targets. Overall, he owns 97 receptions for 942 yards including three TDs across 23 games.