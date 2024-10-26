Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite trade rumors, Rams' star WR Cooper Kupp is expected to stay in Los Angeles.

Kupp, who has been instrumental in the team's success, has impressive career stats with 590 receptions, over 7,000 yards, and 54 touchdowns in 95 regular-season games.

His 2024 season has been hampered by an ankle injury, but he remains a key player with 23 receptions, 198 yards, and two touchdowns so far.

Decoding Rams WR Cooper Kupp's stats amidst his trade rumours (image credit: X/@NFL)

NFL: Decoding the crunch career stats of Cooper Kupp

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:55 pm Oct 26, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Cooper Kupp, the 2021 Super Bowl MVP and a key player for the Los Angeles Rams has been central to their offensive strategy due to his exceptional receiving skills and ability to make plays. Recently, trade rumors have surrounded Kupp, sparking widespread discussion about the future of the Rams' offense. Head coach Sean McVay has put the rumors to bed. Here's more.

Trade rumours

McVay puts Kupp's trade rumors to rest, asserts WR's role

Rams head coach McVay has dismissed trade rumors surrounding star WR Kupp, suggesting he expects Kupp to remain in Los Angeles after the November 5 deadline. Earlier, it was reported that the Rams had considered trading Kupp for a second-round pick due to their 2-4 start. Kupp acknowledged the speculation but emphasized his commitment to the team, despite recent injury setbacks.

2024 season

Rams and Kupp's 2024 season so far

In the 2024 NFL season, the Rams would aim to improve on their 10-7 record and advance to the playoffs. They are currently third in the NFC West (3-4 record) but are coming off a 30-20 win vs. Minnesota. Kupp started the season strongly but sustained an ankle injury in Week 2. So far, he has 23 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Career stats

WR's crunch career stats

Throughout his career, Kupp has made a significant impact. He has played 95 regular-season games, recording 590 receptions for 7,264 yards and 54 touchdowns. Notably, in the 2021 season, he achieved a career-high of 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. In playoff appearances, Kupp has tallied 50 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns, showcasing his reliability.

Achievements/Awards

Kupp's achievements and awards in the NFL

Kupp has achieved several awards in his career, highlighted by a Super Bowl Championship and MVP in 2021. In 2021, he earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year, First-team All-Pro honors, and led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Kupp holds records for most yards from scrimmage by a WR in one season (1,965) and the most receptions in one postseason (33).