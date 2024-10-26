Summarize Simplifying... In short Freddie Freeman's grand slam in the 10th inning led the Dodgers to a thrilling 6-3 victory over the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series, marking him as the first player to hit a game-ending grand slam in a World Series.

Freeman, who ended the regular season with a .282 average, 22 homers, and 89 RBIs, has a career highlighted by 343 home runs, over 1,200 RBIs, and a .300+ batting average in five seasons.

His postseason record includes 60 hits, 11 homers, and 28 RBIs over 58 games, along with eight All-Star appearances, the 2020 NL MVP, and the 2021 World Series title.

Freddie Freeman lifts the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series (Image credit: X/@Dodgers)

Freddie Freeman shines in Game 1 vs New York Yankees

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:47 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story Freddie Freeman stole the show in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series with a walk-off grand slam, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees. His powerful hit transformed a tied game into a thrilling Dodgers win, setting a confident tone for the series Dodgers going forward. We decode his heroics, the game and Freeman's career stats.

2024 season

Freeman and Dodgers' 2024 season and World Series appearance

The 2024 Dodgers' season saw Shohei Ohtani make history with 54 homers and 50 stolen bases, breaking franchise records. They clinched their 12th straight postseason, finishing with a 98-64 record, and won the NL pennant, making a WS appearance. Meanwhile, Freeman ended the season with a.282 average, 22 homers, and 89 RBIs (147 games). In the postseason, he has one homer and five RBIs.

Game recap

Dodgers stun Yankees in Game 1 of World Series

Freeman's historic grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning brought Game 1 to a thrilling 6-3 win for the Dodgers over the Yankees. Freeman, delivered his slam on the first pitch he saw, sending 52,394 fans into a frenzy. This iconic homer marks Freeman as the first player in MLB history to hit a game-ending grand slam in a World Series.

Career stats

Regular season stats

Freeman has built an impressive career, highlighted by 343 home runs, over 1,200 RBIs, and a .300+ batting average in five seasons. His consistency shone in 2020, where he hit .341 with a .462 on-base percentage and a .640 slugging percentage, showcasing his offensive ability. Freeman had high averages of .331 in 2023 with 211 hits, whilst adding 50+ doubles after joining the Dodgers.

Stats and achievements

Postseason stats, awards and achievements

Freeman's MLB postseason record includes 60 hits, 11 homers, and 28 RBIs over 58 games, solidifying his clutch performance. With accolades like eight All-Star appearances, the 2020 NL MVP, and the 2021 World Series title, he's a postseason staple. Some notable awards include three Silver Sluggers (2019-2021), Gold Glove (2018), and the Babe Ruth Award (2021), showcasing his impact both on offense and defense.