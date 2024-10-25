Summarize Simplifying... In short Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

This season, Stafford has been instrumental in the Rams' performance, with his best game against the Vikings earning him a passer rating of 124.5.

His career stats, including a Super Bowl title, highlight his precision and durability, key factors in his success.

Stafford's four TD passes lifts the Rams past the Vikings during Week 7 (Image credit: X/@_MLFootball)

NFL: Matthew Stafford powers Los Angeles Rams over Minnesota Vikings

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:57 pm Oct 25, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Matthew Stafford, the veteran quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, threw four touchdown passes in a pivotal 30-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. Boosted by Stafford's chemistry with top receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams now move to 3-4 in the season. We decode the game and Stafford's NFL stats.

Game recap

Stafford throws four TDs. Kupp, Nacua return in Rams' win

Stafford threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams gave the Vikings their second straight loss this season. Kupp and Nacua returned from injuries, combining for 157 receiving yards while the game ended with the score line of 30-20. Demarcus Robinson caught two TD passes, and Kyren Williams added 97 rushing yards. Notably, the Rams' offense shined with 386 total yards.

2024 Season

Rams and Stafford's 2024 season so far

The Rams are currently placed third in the NFC West with a 3-4 record but are coming off a two-game win streak. Meanwhile, the veteran QB has managed 157 passes of 1,671 yards including seven TDs and five interceptions. Stafford's performance against the Vikings is his best so far in the season, earning him a passer rating of 124.5.

Career stats

QB's crunch career stats (regular season)

In 15 seasons, Stafford has completed 4,991 passes for 57,718 yards and 364 touchdowns, maintaining a career completion rate of 63.3%. His highest yardage came in 2011 with 5,038 yards, and he's posted 41+ TDs twice. Averaging 271 passing yards per game, Stafford's precision and durability are key to his success, with only 185 career interceptions across 213 games.

Postseason stats

Stafford's postseason stats

Stafford has thrown for 2,463 yards in eight playoff games with an impressive 67.2% completion rate. Averaging 307.9 yards per game, he's tossed 15 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions, maintaining a strong 101.7 passer rating. His standout 2021 postseason, including nine TDs, propelled the Rams to a Super Bowl title.