Summarize Simplifying... In short On the second day of the 3rd Test, Pakistan took control over England, thanks to valuable knocks from Shakeel, Noman, and Sajid.

Shakeel scored a century, while Noman and Sajid contributed with 45 and 48 runs respectively.

Despite England's Rehan Ahmed claiming four wickets, England lost three wickets and trailed Pakistan, ending the day on a low note.

3rd Test: Pakistan seize control over England on Day 2

By Rajdeep Saha 05:54 pm Oct 25, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Pakistan are in total control over England in the ongoing 3rd Test being held in Rawalpindi. Pakistan resumed Day 2 on 73/3 before going on to manage 344. Notably, England allowed Pakistan to escape from 177/7. Saud Shakeel was sensational, scoring a majestic 134. In the third innings, England are 24/3 at stumps and trail Pakistan by 53 runs. Here are the details.

England were in control for most parts

England had the upper hand on Day 1 after they went from 118/6 to 267/10 in the first innings. Meanwhile, they closed Day 1 by picking three crucial scalps. On Day 2, England continued with their momentum and had Pakistan reeling at 177/7. Rehan Ahmed was superb and collected three of the four wickets. It was England who were bossing the show.

Shakeel, Noman and Sajid floor England with valuable knocks

Resuming on Day 2, Shakeel held his fort and brought up his half-century off just 82 balls, showing grit and determination. When Pakistan were 177/7, Noman Ali joined Shakeel and the two stitched a crucial partnership, adding 88 runs for the eighth wicket in just over 25 overs. Shakeel added another 72-run stand alongside Sajid Khan, who remained unscathed on 48.

Shakeel brings up his 4th ton

Shakeel's 134 from 223 balls had five fours. He has raced to 1,406 runs from 15 matches at 56.24. He owns four tons and 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus England, he has smashed 626 runs at 56.90. He slammed his maiden ton versus England (50s: 5). Shakeel has gone past 1,000 runs at home. He has 1,019 runs at 59.94.

Noman and Sajid haunt the visitors

After tormenting England with the ball, Pakistan spin duo Noman and Sajid delivered with the bat this time around. Noman hit 45 runs from 84 balls whereas Sajid scored 48* from 48 balls, slamming two fours and four sixes.

Rehan Ahmed claims four-fer versus Pakistan

Rehan was the pick of the England bowlers, picking four scalps. Rehan bowled 17.4 overs and claimed 4/66. He bowled two maidens. He broke a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan and reduced Pakistan to 155/6 by sending back Agha Salman thereafter. England were reduced to 177/7 as Rehan sent back Aamer Jamal. His final scalp was Zahid Mahmood (0).

England lose three wickets and trail Pakistan

England have seen the likes of Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope depart for low scores. England were 20/3 after 8 overs and finished on 24/3 before bad light forced stumps. Noman (2/9) has been class. Sajid has 1/14 under his belt.